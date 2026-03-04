Ruth Langsford opens up about her dating life and reveals she's 'ready for romance'

4 March 2026, 16:49

Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda quizzed Ruth on her love life.
Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda quizzed Ruth on her love life. Picture: Instagram/Heart

By Claire Blackmore

Daytime presenter Ruth Langsford, 65, confessed she was finally 'open to dating again' following her 'unexpected' split from Eamonn Holmes in 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford has revealed she is 'open to dating again' almost two years after she and ex-husband Eamonn Holmes announced their marriage had ended for good.

The Loose Women host, 65, who recently admitted to being 'blindsided' by the split, was quizzed about her current relationship status by the Heart Breakfast team on Wednesday morning's show.

During a candid conversation in the studio, the TV star admitted that she finally felt 'ready for romance' in the wake of her divorce.

The mother-of-one, who shares son Jack with Eammon, confirmed she had remained single since their public break-up but was now flirting with the idea of a new man.

Potential matches won't find her swiping right (or left) on a string of dating apps during this fresh new chapter though.

No, the glamorous TV personality insisted that if love were to cross her path, it would arrive the "old-fashioned way".

When Amanda Holden asked Ruth if she was "open to another relationship", she replied: "Never say never. Right now I'm perfectly happy, I've got a full life and great friends and lots of work.

"I've said I'm going forward with an open mind and an open heart."

The TV star has a 'full life' filled with friends and work.
The TV star has a 'full life' filled with friends and work. Picture: Instagram

Jamie Theakston asked if she was ready to dip her toe in the digital pond, while Amanda questioned if dating apps were on the agenda, to which Ruth laughed: "Oh god, I won't be swiping.

"If I'm going to do it, Jamie, I want to do it the old-fashioned way.

"You know, that I might just walk out of here, bump into somebody and go 'oh sorry' and then find myself having a coffee with them.

"I don't know, but I won't be swiping anyone."

The mum-of-one split from Eamonn Holmes back in 2024.
The mum-of-one split from Eamonn Holmes back in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Ruth might not be singing up to Hinge any time soon, but she did reveal she is focusing on her future rather than her past.

And right now that means pouring time and energy into the work around her debut novel Feeling Fabulous, which charted at number two in the The Sunday Times Bestseller List this week.

When Jamie asked if she had delved into detail about her painful split during any chapters, or if Eamonn had even read the book, she said: "I don't discuss the divorce.

"I don't go into any sort of detail about the divorce, I talk about how I am dealing with moving forward finding myself single at 65 years old, which I didn't ever think was going to happen but here I am.

"So it's that, it's just talking about the experience of when you thought your life was going one way, then it goes in a different direction – and how you cope."

Watch Heart Breakfast's full interview with Ruth Langsford below:

Ruth Langsford on her relationship status and life after divorce

Ruth said that searching for small joys each day is what helps her to feel positive – and she's urging her fans to do the same.

"Find the joy because it's always there. We all lead such fast-paced lives. When you have those little moments of your first coffee, seeing a robin in the garden, a sunrise, a sunset - you have to hold onto that moment and pause.

"Just pause for a few seconds and go, 'this is a nice moment and right now I'm really happy, just in this moment'. I try to do that, just stop and smell the coffee.

"What makes you feel fabulous could be very different to what makes me feel fabulous, but find what your fabulous is and hold onto it."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

One Tree Hill has debuted on Netflix for the first time

One Tree Hill cast then and now as show debuts on Netflix

TV & Movies

David and Victoria extended an olive branch to Brooklyn on social media.

David and Victoria Beckham share heartfelt messages to Brooklyn as they break silence

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian selfie

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's latest relationship milestone is the cutest

Belle Hassan updated fans on her relationship with Harrison Solomon.

Love Island’s Belle brands Harrison 'a bad idea' after sharing shock relationship update

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott came third overall

Are Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott still together?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley left the villa together

Love Island All Stars couple Tommy Bradley and Jessy Potts split - here's why

Love Island

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park shows for 2026: Tickets and dates revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The stars are back on the pitch as Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns for its 20th anniversary match (L to R: Robbie Williams, Joe Marler and Olly Murs)

Soccer Aid 2026: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets for charity match

Clarkson's Farm have introduced a new animal to their farm for 2026

Clarkson's Farm confirms new Diddly Squat member for 2026

Harry Styles has his first Netflix special confirmed

Harry Styles confirms exciting Netflix Special to air in just days

TV & Movies

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at "cruel and dehumanising" comments after BRIT Awards appearance

Jim Carrey, now 64, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

Why do people think Jim Carrey isn't real after award show appearance?

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (February 28) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accept BRIT Award for Ozzy before Robbie Williams tribute

Mark Ronson delivered an emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse as he accepted the Outstanding Achievement award at the 2026 BRIT Awards

Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse in BRIT Awards speech and performance: 'She changed my life'
The BRIT Awards is back for 2026 with a brand new statue design

BRIT Awards 2026 statue design holds special meaning

Music

St Paul's in spring alongside a picture of bright daffodils

What's the weather forecast for March? Met Office predicts 'above normal' temperatures

Weather

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about the darker side of growing up in the spotlight, questioning why she wasn't more protected as a child star (pictured)

Lindsay Lohan asks ‘why didn’t anyone protect me more?’ as she reflects on life as a child star
Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Olivia Dean has had a huge rise in fame in the past year

Olivia Dean facts: Age, family, boyfriend and how she got famous revealed

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Jesy Nelson has melted fans’ hearts after sharing a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughing

Jesy Nelson melts hearts with video of giggling daughter as she opens up about SMA struggle
Pink and husband Carey Hart are centre of split rumours after 20 years of marriage

Has Pink split with husband Carey Hart? Singer officially breaks silence

Nicole Kidman and John Travolta have been reconnected, sparking tabloid speculation about a possible romance.

Are Nicole Kidman and John Travolta dating? Everything we know so far