Ruth Langsford opens up about her dating life and reveals she's 'ready for romance'

Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda quizzed Ruth on her love life. Picture: Instagram/Heart

By Claire Blackmore

Daytime presenter Ruth Langsford, 65, confessed she was finally 'open to dating again' following her 'unexpected' split from Eamonn Holmes in 2024.

Ruth Langsford has revealed she is 'open to dating again' almost two years after she and ex-husband Eamonn Holmes announced their marriage had ended for good.

The Loose Women host, 65, who recently admitted to being 'blindsided' by the split, was quizzed about her current relationship status by the Heart Breakfast team on Wednesday morning's show.

During a candid conversation in the studio, the TV star admitted that she finally felt 'ready for romance' in the wake of her divorce.

The mother-of-one, who shares son Jack with Eammon, confirmed she had remained single since their public break-up but was now flirting with the idea of a new man.

Potential matches won't find her swiping right (or left) on a string of dating apps during this fresh new chapter though.

No, the glamorous TV personality insisted that if love were to cross her path, it would arrive the "old-fashioned way".

When Amanda Holden asked Ruth if she was "open to another relationship", she replied: "Never say never. Right now I'm perfectly happy, I've got a full life and great friends and lots of work.

"I've said I'm going forward with an open mind and an open heart."

The TV star has a 'full life' filled with friends and work. Picture: Instagram

Jamie Theakston asked if she was ready to dip her toe in the digital pond, while Amanda questioned if dating apps were on the agenda, to which Ruth laughed: "Oh god, I won't be swiping.

"If I'm going to do it, Jamie, I want to do it the old-fashioned way.

"You know, that I might just walk out of here, bump into somebody and go 'oh sorry' and then find myself having a coffee with them.

"I don't know, but I won't be swiping anyone."

The mum-of-one split from Eamonn Holmes back in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Ruth might not be singing up to Hinge any time soon, but she did reveal she is focusing on her future rather than her past.

And right now that means pouring time and energy into the work around her debut novel Feeling Fabulous, which charted at number two in the The Sunday Times Bestseller List this week.

When Jamie asked if she had delved into detail about her painful split during any chapters, or if Eamonn had even read the book, she said: "I don't discuss the divorce.

"I don't go into any sort of detail about the divorce, I talk about how I am dealing with moving forward finding myself single at 65 years old, which I didn't ever think was going to happen but here I am.

"So it's that, it's just talking about the experience of when you thought your life was going one way, then it goes in a different direction – and how you cope."

Ruth Langsford on her relationship status and life after divorce

Ruth said that searching for small joys each day is what helps her to feel positive – and she's urging her fans to do the same.

"Find the joy because it's always there. We all lead such fast-paced lives. When you have those little moments of your first coffee, seeing a robin in the garden, a sunrise, a sunset - you have to hold onto that moment and pause.

"Just pause for a few seconds and go, 'this is a nice moment and right now I'm really happy, just in this moment'. I try to do that, just stop and smell the coffee.

"What makes you feel fabulous could be very different to what makes me feel fabulous, but find what your fabulous is and hold onto it."