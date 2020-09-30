Naya Rivera's ex husband hits out at critics after moving in with late Glee star's sister

By Alice Dear

Ryan Dorsey explained why Naya Rivera's sister has moved in with him and son Josey following the Glee star's tragic death.

Ryan Dorsey has spoken out about moving in with his ex wife's sister following her death earlier this year.

The actor, 37, hit back at critics telling them that his five-year-old son, Josey, asked for his aunt to move in with them.

Speaking out in an emotional video posted to his Instagram page, Ryan said: "I can't believe this is real life, and that I am about to even address all this nonsense".

He went on to add that Josey – who was out on the boat with mum Naya when she got swept away – asked for his mum's sister, Nickayla – nicknamed Titi – to move in because "she is the closest thing that he has to a mum".

Ryan Dorsey was emotional as he explained why Naya's sister had moved in. Picture: Instagram/Ryan Dorsey

Ryan went on to say that after all he's gone through "how could you deny him that".

The actor went on to say in the speech, as he held back tears: "To have a young woman who is his blood, his Titi, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child.

"So when you put your child to bed you don't always have to be alone with your thoughts and you don't have to be sad any day or night wondering when does it get better. At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don't have to deal with being completely alone."

Ryan and Naya's son, Josey, asked if his aunt could live with them following the family's tragedy. Picture: Instagram/Nickayla Rivera

Speaking of how he is coping with the death of his ex wife, Ryan said that he has lost 20lbs, doesn't sleep and "is sad everyday".

Glee actress Naya died in July this year by drowning after being swept away during a boat trip at Lake Piru with her son, Josey.

Josey was found asleep and alone on the rented boat at around 5:00pm that day, and a search was launched to find the actress.

Five days later, Naya's body was found.

Josey, 5, was out on the rented boat with mum Naya when she was swept away. Picture: Instagram/Naya Rivera

At the time of her death, Ryan wrote: "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts".

Ryan and Naya married in 2014, and welcomed Josey in 2015.

Sadly, the couple split in 2017.

