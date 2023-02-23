Sam Faiers sparks debate after complaining about first class flight home from holiday

Sam Faiers has opened up about her winter holiday. Picture: Instagram

Former TOWIE star Sam Faiers opened up about her 'exhausting' flight home from a holiday to Abu Dhabi.

Sam Faiers has been forced to delete her recent instagram post after she was criticised by fans.

The former TOWIE star recently jetted off on holiday to Abu Dhabi as part of an advertisement.

On the luxury trip, Sam was joined by her partner Paul Knightley and their three children Paul Jr, seven, Rosie, five, and nine-month-old Edward.

The whole family enjoyed a hotel stay and day trips to places such as Warner Bros World.

They were also joined by her sister Billie, husband Greg Shepherd, and their kids Nelly, eight, Arthur, four, and two-month-old Margot, as well as Billie and Sam's mum Suzie Wells.

Following the 10-day break, Sam returned home earlier this week and shared a selection of pictures from the seven hour flight home.

Sharing photos from her first class seats, she wrote: "The truth is going on holiday with small children is tough, especially with a crawling, teething baby.'

"We have had the most wonderful time in the sunshine, swimming every day, exploring, sightseeing and eating lots of ice cream but it's exhausting, remember nobody said it was easy.

Sam Faiers enjoyed a holiday with her kids. Picture: Instagram

"As for the flight home Edward slept maybe 1 hour out of 7.5 safe to say I was doing everything I could to keep him entertained without crying.

"Thank you to the lovely who were very accommodating and kind - flying with babies can make you feel so conscious, so thank you @etihad for allowing me to wander about in the kitchen area for a change of scenery."

This sparked a debate among fans, with many questioning whether the caption was the right tone.

One person commented: "I love all your stories and family but I have to say this post is wrong, you are very privileged to travel business/first class and I acknowledge you work hard, but to post this, saying how hard it is travelling with 3 children is not representative of all your lovely followers."

Sam Faiers and her sister Billie with their mum. Picture: Instagram

"Read the room," someone else said.

The mum-of-three was quick to change the caption and turned her comments off, instead writing: "Home sweet home ❤️."

Followers were also quick to defend the family, with someone else commenting: “Take no notice of the bitter individuals on here , you are entitled to post whatever you choose. Have a lovely day ❤️”

Someone else said: "People get a grip if they want to pay their money they can fly whatever seats they like.

“The post is about flying on general and keeping kids occupied etc.”

