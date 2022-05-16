Sam Faiers gives birth to baby boy - and shares adorable video

16 May 2022, 10:05 | Updated: 16 May 2022, 12:06

Sam Faiers has taken to Instagram to announce that she's given birth to a baby boy.

Sam Faiers has announced the wonderful news that she's given birth to a baby boy.

The former TOWIE star, 31, took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her husband Paul and kids Paul, six, and Rosie, four, meeting the new member of the family.

She wrote: "My whole world 💙

Sam gave birth at home
Sam gave birth at home. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers

"No words can describe how in love we are with you baby boy. I honestly can’t explain my feelings right now 🥲 Mummy loves you more than you could ever imagine.

The video showed the new baby meeting his older siblings
The video showed the new baby meeting his older siblings. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers
This is Sam and Paul's third baby
This is Sam and Paul's third baby. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers

"Currently in our baby bubble, be back soon 😘".

Sam's friends and followers rushed to comment their congratulations, with Love Island star Zara McDermott writing: "Just welled up at this video!!!! Congratulations ❤️".

Debbie Bright, who appeared on TOWIE with Sam, commented: "Huge congratulations to you all ❤️ and nanny as well. ❤️ love us all ❤️".

