Sam Faiers gives birth to baby boy - and shares adorable video

Sam Faiers has taken to Instagram to announce that she's given birth to a baby boy.

The former TOWIE star, 31, took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her husband Paul and kids Paul, six, and Rosie, four, meeting the new member of the family.

She wrote: "My whole world 💙

Sam gave birth at home. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers

"No words can describe how in love we are with you baby boy. I honestly can’t explain my feelings right now 🥲 Mummy loves you more than you could ever imagine.

The video showed the new baby meeting his older siblings. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers

This is Sam and Paul's third baby. Picture: Instagram/Sam Faiers

"Currently in our baby bubble, be back soon 😘".

Sam's friends and followers rushed to comment their congratulations, with Love Island star Zara McDermott writing: "Just welled up at this video!!!! Congratulations ❤️".

Debbie Bright, who appeared on TOWIE with Sam, commented: "Huge congratulations to you all ❤️ and nanny as well. ❤️ love us all ❤️".