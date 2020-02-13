Sam Faiers opens up about decision not to send son Paul to nursery

Sam Faiers has spoken out on her decision on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Sam and husband Paul previously clashed about the decision to send Paul to nursery.

Sam Faiers has opened up about her decision not to send four-year-old son Paul to nursery, following her publicly rowing about it with husband Paul on The Mummy Diaries.

During an Instagram Q&A, a follower asked: "Is Paul starting school this September?"

Sam Faiers opened up about the decision on an Instagram Q&A. Picture: Instagram

And Sam responded with: "Yes! Paul has never been to nursery or play group."We decided to keep him home with us (4 tiny precious years before they go off for so long) But we know he is so ready for school soon. We talk about it all the time with him."

She was then asked if she was nervous for him to start school, to which she replied: "Yes and no...it's a huge milestone and I'm probably going to cry my eyes out. But equally, I'm super excited.

Sam revealed that Paul will be starting school this year. Picture: Instagram

"I can't wait to find out what he's been up to, what he likes and dislikes, what did he eat? Who are his friends?"

A previous episode of The Mummy Diaries saw Sam and Paul argue over the decision to send the then-three-year-old to nursery, with Sam keen on the idea but Paul wanting him at home.

Sam said: “Do we want baby Paul to go to nursery or pre-school? He's going to play by himself."

When Paul said he didn't want him to go, Sam then asked baby Paul if he wanted to go, to which he responded: “Yeah, I want to go, I want to go."

Big Paul then said: “Are you sure about that? If you don't like it, you tell daddy straight away, yeah?"

