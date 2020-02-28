Sam Faiers defends her decision to share bed with four-year-old son, Paul

The star is always very open about her family life. Picture: Instagram

The reality TV star has shared a video on her social media of her and her eldest child in bed, explaining he's shared the bed with her for four years.

Sam Faiers has confirmed that her eldest child, still sleeps in hers and partner Paul's bed after four years.

Sharing a video on her Instagram, Sam, 29, was tucked up in bed with her four-year-old son - also called Paul - where she discusses him finally sleeping in his own bed.

Sam also has daughter Rosie, two, with boyfriend Paul Knightley, and she sleeps in her own bed, but the former TOWIE star reveals she doesn't regret a second of letting Paul Jr. sleep in her bed.

While cuddling up to the tot in bed, Sam asked: "Whose bed is this?", to which Paul replies: "Mummy's and daddy's and mine!"

She then asks her son: "Are you ever gonna sleep in your own bed?

"How old are you gonna be when you do that?"

Paul replies saying he'll be four when he does that, to which Sam replies: "Maybe towards the end of the year when you go to school!"

In January last year, Sam seemed set on plans to move Paul into his own bed.

At the time, she revealed that they were changing up the sleeping arrangements: "Hey so tonight Paul is going to potentially sleep in his own bed in his own room.

"Three years of co-sleeping and loved it, but we feel now is the right time to try.

"Please leave me any tips & advice".

However, yesterday's Instagram clip confirmed that a year on and Paul was still sleeping in their bed.

In 2018, the couple discussed why they were still in separate bedrooms after their daughter's birth.

Paul Sr said: "It's just sleep" while Sam explained that they still spend plenty of time together and it was just down to them making sure they get plenty of sleep.

She revealed: "I'm not going to lie, I do miss sharing a bed with Big Paul. I think we've got into such a routine with going into separate beds and sleeping with the kids.

"It's just become normal to us and I look forward to the day that I can get back into my lovely luxurious bed."