Sam Quek MBE facts: TV presenter’s age, job, twin, children and millionaire husband revealed

14 September 2024, 14:14

Sam Quek came third in Celebrity Masterchef
Sam Quek came third in Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @samquek13

By Tiasha Debray

Sam Quek is best known as a hockey player but she’s migrated her career over to our screens as a sports presenter in recent years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Samantha Ann Quek is best known for her incredible career as a hockey player, winning a gold medal for Great Britain’s Hockey team at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Sam has won 125 international caps for England and in 2017, she was awarded an MBE for Services to Hockey. The Member of the Order of the British Empire is given by the monarchy to people who have shown outstanding achievement to the community.

Since she retired from the game, Sam has migrated to a career as a television presenter and has even starred as a contestant on a couple of reality TV shows such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2016 and Celebrity Masterchef in 2020.

Sam Quek won gold with the women's field hockey team in 2016
Sam Quek won gold with the women's field hockey team in 2016. Picture: Getty

How old is Sam Quek?

Sam was born on the 18th of October 1988 and celebrated her 35th birthday in 2023.

Sam Quek's career has migrated from the field to the screen
Sam Quek's career has migrated from the field to the screen. Picture: Getty

What does Sam Quek do?

After retiring in 2016, Sam transitioned to become a broadcaster and TV presenter.

The ex-hockey player has presented on BBC Morning Live, featured as Team Captain on Question of Sport, and is often heard across numerous radio stations.

After coming third in Celebrity Masterchef, Sam has signed on to star in Strictly Come Dancing in 2024.

Sam Quek now works as a TV presenter and broadcaster
Sam Quek now works as a TV presenter and broadcaster. Picture: Getty

Does Sam Quek have a twin?

Sam has both a sister and a twin brother all born from their English mother Marilyn and Singaporean Chinese father, Albert Quek.

She confirmed this fact when speaking to OK Magazine, about the idea of trying for a third child. “We’ve not written it off - but this moment in time we are done. I’m a genetic twin - can you imagine going from two to four?” Sam said in the interview.

Sam Quek and Tom Mairs share two children
Sam Quek and Tom Mairs share two children. Picture: Instagram: @samquek13

Who is Sam Quek’s husband?

Sam and her husband Thomas Mairs share two children and have been together for eight years after meeting in Liverpool.

Whilst Sam is the star in the relationship, Tom isn’t doing too badly himself as a property entrepreneur. The man is no stranger to television either after starring in Channel 4’s Secret Millionaire in 2013.

He made his millions by starting a student housing business in Liverpool that began with a simple five-bedroom house and has now become one of the largest student property providers in the area that has remained privately owned.

What's Sam Quek's Instagram?

You can find Sam's Instagram at the handle @samquek13.

