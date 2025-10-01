Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with incredible weight loss transformation in new snaps

Mum-of-one Scarlett Moffatt revealed her slender figure on Instagram as fans rushed to compliment the reality star's new look.

1 October 2025, 11:42

The former Gogglebox star has ditched her size 18 wardrobe.
The former Gogglebox star has ditched her size 18 wardrobe. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

By Claire Blackmore

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt unveiled her svelte new look on Instagram after opening up about her difficult journey with self confidence.

Scarlett Moffatt stunned fans with her incredible weight loss transformation earlier this week, sharing a string of photos on social media that showed off her svelte new shape.

The former Gogglebox favourite, 31, revealed her slender figure to followers on Instagram with an outfit snap ahead of her appearance on Big Brother: Late & Live on Sunday night.

Posing in a dark feather-trimmed jumper and matching skirt, complete with leopard print heels and a curly blow-dry, the reality star beamed into the camera rocking the figure-hugging outfit.

"Always been a huge fan of Big Brother, in fact my guilty pleasure will forever be a chicken kebab and watching reality TV! So glad I got to do a major tick off my bucket list and be at a launch night at @bbuk," she wrote next to the glamorous pictures.

Scarlett wowed fans with her transformation.
Scarlett wowed fans with her transformation. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt
The TV star revealed her recent weight loss online.
The TV star revealed her recent weight loss online. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

Fans flooded Scarlett's post with compliments, telling the TV personality she looked "stunning" and "amazing" in the deep green co-ord.

"You look incredible…lovely glow up," gushed one follower as a second wrote: "Wowsers you look amazing girl."

A third commented: "You’ve lost so much weight! Looking fab!"

"This is such a good look on you," raved another, while a fifth added: "Ahh you look stunning! 😍."

She's been on a journey of body positivity.
She's been on a journey of body positivity. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

The mum-of-one, who gave birth to a baby boy named Jude in 2023, has been on a long and difficult journey to rediscover her confidence since finding TV fame.

Scarlett recently revealed that she felt "happier" than ever following years of brutal dieting and low self-esteem.

She opened up about her tricky body battles and her bid to stay slam, but revealed she is now at peace when it comes to embracing her curves.

The mother-of-one gave birth to Jude in 2023.
The mother-of-one gave birth to Jude in 2023. Picture: Instagram/@scarlettmoffatt

"The thing with being body positive and having body confidence is just celebrating everybody’s body," she told The Sun.

"As long as you are healthy, being yourself and you’re being nice to people, you do you."

During the same interview she spoke about the gruelling bootcamps she put herself through and the backlash she faced following the release of her fitness DVD in 2016.

Despite dropping to a size 8, the presenter admitted she still felt unhappy as her self-worth was at an all-time low.

She admitted to struggling with low confidence in the past.
She admitted to struggling with low confidence in the past. Picture: Alamy

Now, she is thrilled to have ditched her size 18 clothes but is also focusing on building her self-worth.

Explaining the trick she uses to banish negative thoughts when they creep in, she added: "Would you ever say horrible things to a six-year-old? Of course not. So don't say it to yourself either."

