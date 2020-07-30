Scarlett Moffatt opens up about cancer scare that could lead to surgery for cell removal

Scarlett has been very open and honest about her struggle. Picture: Instagram

The star has spoken out about the possibility of having surgery following a cervical cancer scare.

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed that she might have to have surgery to remove abnormal cells from her cervix following a cancer scare.

The 29-year-old Gogglebox star pleaded for women to go and get smear tests as she was interviewed by Christine Lampard on Lorraine.

The brave star was on the show to speak about cervical cancer and to raise awareness, as well as urging women to get tested.

Scarlett wanted to push the message that it is important to get regular smear tests to prevent cervical cancer and avoid abnormal cells from growing.

She explained her own story and that last September, doctors has discovered abnormal cells in her cervix during a test.

This has then led to the star needing to be regularly tested every six months.

Scarlett said: "My journey is that I had abnormal cells, I have to go every six months rather than every three years."

"If they haven't removed themselves by the next appointment, I will have to get them removed.

If I hadn't went, I don't know what situation I would have been in."

Scarlett has opened up about her health concerns. Picture: ITV

Christine, who is filling in for Lorraine Kelly whilst she is taking her summer break, asked Scarlett some more about why she was being so open, to which she explained that she was talking about her ordeal so openly to encourage other to get their regular smear tests.

"There's stigma around it being scary, but it's none of that," said Scarlett.

"A lot of people don't know you can request a woman to do the procedure, you can ask them to insert a smaller object too.

"My friends thought it was just to test cervical cancer, but it's to also prevent cancer."

She continued: "You get asked to go when you're 24 and a half, so maybe you haven't had anyone look at that area. You don't have to feel embarrassed.

Scarlett is being very brave. Picture: Instagram

"It is just the unknown, I remember not being as scared as one of my friends was a little bit older so told me about it, but now you can watch videos on YouTube and book a double session if you're really nervous."

"And hopefully it comes back to say that in a year's time I'll have to go for a smear test or even fingers crossed it'll say in three years time you'll have to go for a smear test. But it is so important. Imagine if I kept leaving it and leaving it."