Scarlett Moffatt in cancer scare after receiving abnormal smear test results

20 September 2019, 11:50

Scarlett, 29, begs fans to attend their routine smear tests as she admits doctors have "detected something".
Scarlett, 29, begs fans to attend their routine smear tests as she admits doctors have "detected something". Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Gogglebox star, 29, faces a tense wait after doctors "detect something" during a routine cervical screening.

Scarlett Moffatt is facing a cancer scare after receiving abnormal results from a routine smear test.

The Gogglebox star, 29, was rushed in for a biopsy after doctors "detected something" but told fans she was staying positive during this scary time and hopes to receive good news in a couple of days.

Sharing the terrifying experience with her followers on Instagram and urging women to attend their own life-saving examinations, she said: "I went for the smear, something came back.

"They detected something. Lots of people have to go for biopsies and again I worked myself up about it, but I still went.

"It was four minutes of discomfort for something that as a little bit uncomfortable, but I went because could save my life."

The former I'm A Celeb winner opened up about her worrying ordeal on Instagram.
The former I'm A Celeb winner opened up about her worrying ordeal on Instagram. Picture: Instagram / Scarlett Moffatt

She continued: "The sooner they pick it up, it's easier to manage, I get my results back in a couple of days.

"And hopefully it comes back to say that in a year's time I'll have to go for a smear test or even fingers crossed it'll say in three years time you'll have to go for a smear test.

"But it is so important. Imagine if I kept leaving it and leaving it.

"Things can be done if it's detected really early on... please, please, please go for your smear."

Scarlett, who is in for a tense time as she waits to hear back from the hospital, later returned to social media to thank fans for their messages of support.

The reality favourite was delighted to see that people had booked their own smear tests off the back of her brave video, admitting she had spent the evening sobbing because of the positive impact it was having.

She also praised the NHS, as well as the doctors and nurses who looked after her during the screening process.

Scarlett Moffatt reveals cancer scare after receiving abnormal smear test results.
Scarlett Moffatt reveals cancer scare after receiving abnormal smear test results. Picture: Getty

She added: "Well I wasn't expecting to cry tonight. Now that some people are going to book their smear in tomorrow, has made me so happy.

"I love social media but I talk about the negatives with the trolls and abuse. This is the good thing about it. We can encourage people as fellow human beings to do what is right.

"Thank you."

