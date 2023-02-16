Seann Walsh shares first photos of baby daughter after girlfriend gives birth

The comedian told fans his girlfriend Grace and baby girl were finally home. Picture: Instagram/@seannwalsh

Comedian Seann Walsh has welcomed his first child into the world with partner Grace Adderley.

I'm A Celebrity star Seann Walsh has shared a first look at his adorable newborn daughter after becoming a dad for the first time.

The comedian posted a sweet snap of baby Wylda curled up on her mother's chest as he told fans he was "so happy to finally be home" following a dramatic delivery.

Revealing his girlfriend Grace Adderley had been through a "stressful" birth, Seann explained she was now on the mend but admitted he fainted during labour.

He captioned the intimate photo: "Grace has been through so much this week but she’s finally okay. We’re home. Girl power. Her bravery has made my fainting all the more pathetic."

Taking to Instagram Stories during their stint in hospital, Seann confirmed he collapsed at Grace's side, saying: "Oh btw. I passed out during the birth. Of course I did. The nurse's response... 'Men.' Fair."

The former Strictly star's celebrity pals were quick to congratulate him on his daughter's arrival, but also tease him over his actions.

"Aww congratulations. I swear every guy faints," joked TV presenter AJ Odudu.

While fellow comic Rosie Holt added: "I love this and so much love to Grace and what a beautiful baby and I love so much that you fainted x."

The new dad, who has been dating Grace since 2019, praised the mother of his child for staying strong during a scary time.

He wrote: "To see how strong she was was one of the most amazing things I will ever see. I am in total awe of the bravery I witnessed."

The cheeky stand-up star also took the announcement as an opportunity to crack a joke, adding: "So Grace has had our baby and I'm sat here in the very relaxing postnatal department and the staff have been great. The nurses have been coming up to me all morning and congratulating me, which has just been lovely.

"I didn't realise how many people knew what the Chortle Comedy Award for Best Show was but, you know, these nurses have their finger on the pulse, they really do. Just shows you how well the NHS is doing, really. I should have brought the award with me but I wasn't thinking."

Breaking into a wide grin, he added: "The baby. But yeah, no, great week actually. Really great week, actually."

Seann has been keeping quiet about his new daughter's name online, but partner Grace revealed her unique monkier with a cute post on her own account.

Next to a heartwarming montage of the couple's new arrival, she wrote: "Wylda girl, I love you, so happy to finally be home now xx”.

