Seann Walsh shares first photos of baby daughter after girlfriend gives birth

16 February 2023, 17:54

The comedian told fans his girlfriend Grace and baby girl were finally home.
The comedian told fans his girlfriend Grace and baby girl were finally home. Picture: Instagram/@seannwalsh

Comedian Seann Walsh has welcomed his first child into the world with partner Grace Adderley.

I'm A Celebrity star Seann Walsh has shared a first look at his adorable newborn daughter after becoming a dad for the first time.

The comedian posted a sweet snap of baby Wylda curled up on her mother's chest as he told fans he was "so happy to finally be home" following a dramatic delivery.

Revealing his girlfriend Grace Adderley had been through a "stressful" birth, Seann explained she was now on the mend but admitted he fainted during labour.

He captioned the intimate photo: "Grace has been through so much this week but she’s finally okay. We’re home. Girl power. Her bravery has made my fainting all the more pathetic."

Taking to Instagram Stories during their stint in hospital, Seann confirmed he collapsed at Grace's side, saying: "Oh btw. I passed out during the birth. Of course I did. The nurse's response... 'Men.' Fair."

The former Strictly star's celebrity pals were quick to congratulate him on his daughter's arrival, but also tease him over his actions.

"Aww congratulations. I swear every guy faints," joked TV presenter AJ Odudu.

While fellow comic Rosie Holt added: "I love this and so much love to Grace and what a beautiful baby and I love so much that you fainted x."

The new dad, who has been dating Grace since 2019, praised the mother of his child for staying strong during a scary time.

He wrote: "To see how strong she was was one of the most amazing things I will ever see. I am in total awe of the bravery I witnessed."

The cheeky stand-up star also took the announcement as an opportunity to crack a joke, adding: "So Grace has had our baby and I'm sat here in the very relaxing postnatal department and the staff have been great. The nurses have been coming up to me all morning and congratulating me, which has just been lovely.

"I didn't realise how many people knew what the Chortle Comedy Award for Best Show was but, you know, these nurses have their finger on the pulse, they really do. Just shows you how well the NHS is doing, really. I should have brought the award with me but I wasn't thinking."

Breaking into a wide grin, he added: "The baby. But yeah, no, great week actually. Really great week, actually."

Seann has been keeping quiet about his new daughter's name online, but partner Grace revealed her unique monkier with a cute post on her own account.

Next to a heartwarming montage of the couple's new arrival, she wrote: "Wylda girl, I love you, so happy to finally be home now xx”.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The iconic star surprised the judges this week when he was unmasked as Gnome.

The Masked Singer US judges in tears as Dick Van Dyke, 97, is unmasked

TV & Movies

Helen Flanagan hit back at trolls who criticised her Valentine's Day look.

Helen Flanagan calls out cruel trolls who labelled her 'tacky and unclassy'

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Brides are wearing white bejewelled Crocs down the aisle.

Brides split opinion after wearing white Crocs on their wedding day

Weddings

Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first baby

How old is Laura Anderson and who was her partner on Love Island?

Love Island's Laura Anderson is pregnant

Love Island's Laura Anderson and Hollyoaks' Gary Lucy expecting first baby together

Fans of the show weren't happy with Barney's modern makeover.

Barney the Dinosaur fans ‘traumatised’ by ‘nightmare’ new makeover

TV & Movies

Safety warning issued to households over heaters claiming to cut energy prices [Stock Images]

Safety warning issued to households over heaters claiming to cut energy prices

Lifestyle

New mum Stacey says daughter Rose is 'in love' with her little sister.

Stacey Solomon posts sweet photo of sisters Belle and Rose 'in love'

Stacey shared a Valentine's post revealing baby Minnie for the first time.

Stacey Dooley shares adorable first look at baby daughter Minnie

A woman was outraged after no one gave her son a seat

Outraged mum hits out at train passengers for not offering her young son a seat

Lifestyle

McDonald's is trialling new Savers Meals in the UK.

McDonald’s launches new 'Saver Meals' to help families on a budget

Food & Drink

Shoppers could be disappointed with their chocolate haul this Easter.

Cadbury makes massive change to Easter eggs this year

Food & Drink

Keivonn Woodard plays Sam in The Last of Us, and is deaf like his character

The Last of Us cast and crew learnt sign language for Sam actor Keivonn Woodard

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed Clarkson's Farm is getting a third series.

Clarkson's Farm season three confirmed by Jeremy Clarkson

TV & Movies