Seann Walsh 'pokes fun' at Strictly scandal as Stacey Dooley speaks out on Kevin Clifton rumours

16 April 2019, 11:28 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 11:29

Seann Walsh was involved in a similar scandal during his series of Strictly
Seann Walsh was involved in a similar scandal during his series of Strictly. Picture: BBC/Getty

Ex-Strictly contestant Seann Walsh has seemingly made a dig at the Stacey Dooley - Kevin Clifton drama

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 contestant Seann Walsh has seemingly taken a swipe at the show amid the Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton drama.

Read more: Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera

Seann, who famously kissed his married dance partner Katya Jones during his series and was reportedly banned from the Strictly tour, posted an Instagram shot of himself swearing at the camera alongside the caption: "Holy s***, I’m so bad. Swearing at the camera! Ban me from something."

Seann Walsh and Katya Joned were photographed kissing during their series of Strictly
Seann Walsh and Katya Joned were photographed kissing during their series of Strictly. Picture: Getty

His followers appeared to get the reference, with one writing: "Are you not banned from everything already!!!? Love you really Seann."

Another joked: "Ban this filth."

His cryptic post comes after Strictly 2019 winner Stacey broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her rumoured romance with dance partner Kevin Clifton.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.

"I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here.

"Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

Stacey and Kevin were crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Stacey and Kevin were crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2018. Picture: BBC

At the weeked, Sam - who was with Stacey for three years - told The Sun that he discovered her secret romance with the 36-year-old dancer when a text reading "I love you" flashed up on her phone.

Explaining that they were clearing out the flat they share in Brighton on April 1, he said: “I was getting my stuff to leave. Stacey was in the loo.

“Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton — ‘I love you’ with a red love heart.

“I grabbed the phone and confronted her. She said she’d tell me everything I needed to know.

“The blame is with Kevin. He’s an absolute rat."

