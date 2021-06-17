Who is Sharon Horgan? Here's where you recognise the Together star from

Sharon Horgan stars in a new BBC drama called Together. Picture: PA/BBC

Sharon Horgan plays 'she' in BBC drama Together, which she stars in alongside James McAvoy. Here's your need-to-know on her other TV work.

A new BBC drama telling the story of a couple living together during lockdown will air on BBC Two on Thursday night.

Together stars Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy as the main characters, with Samuel Logan playing their son Archie.

Sharon and James' characters are called 'she' and 'he' respectively, and the majority of the dialogue will be between those two.

Describing the show, its writer Dennis Kelly told the BBC: "Together is about a couple who totally hate each other, but have somehow found a way of existing together… then lockdown happens.

Sharon and James McAvoy star in new BBC drama Together. Picture: BBC

"It's about how humans negotiate their shared experiences when they think they have nothing in common other than staying alive, and it's about how you can hate what you love and love what you hate.

"And Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy are brilliant in it."

Many viewers will likely recognise Sharon from a number of popular British TV shows - here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Sharon is known for her roles in a number of popular TV shows. Picture: PA

Who is Sharon Horgan? What's her age and background?

Sharon, 50, is an Irish actress, writer, comedian and producer known for her work on a number of prominent TV shows and films.

Sharon Horgan's TV and film work

Sharon Horgan stars alongside Rob Delaney in Catastrophe. Picture: Channel 4

Sharon is perhaps best known for her roles in BBC Three's Pulling (2006–2009) and Channel 4's Catastrophe (2015–2019), both of which she starred in and co-wrote. Sharon is also a writer on BBC sitcom Motherland.

As well as her successful TV career, Sharon has appeared in a number of prominent films, including Valiant (2005), Imagine Me & You (2005), Man Up (2015), and Game Night (2018).

More recently, she has appeared in Military Wives (2019), and Dating Amber (2019).

Is Sharon Horgan married? Who is her husband?

Sharon was previously married to Jeremy Rainbird (who she tied the knot with in 2005), but the couple are now divorced. They shared two daughters.

Is there a trailer for Together?

You can watch the full trailer below:

