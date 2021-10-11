Sheridan Smith sparks speculation she's engaged to ex from 20 years ago

Sheridan Smith has left fans wondering whether she's planning to marry new man Alex. Picture: Instagram/Sheridan Smith

By Alice Dear

Sheridan Smith could be seen wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her engagement finger as she cosied up next to boyfriend Alex Lawler.

Sheridan Smith, 40, has left fans questioning whether she is engaged with a new picture.

The actress and singer, best known for her roles in Gavin & Stacey and The Royle Family, sparked speculation she was set to get married to boyfriend Alex Lawler, 40, as she shared a picture of herself wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

In the picture, Sheridan and Alex cosy up for the snap, with the actress holding what appears to be her left hand under his chin.

On her wedding finger you can see a dazzling diamond ring.

Sheridan Smith confirmed she had started dating her ex-boyfriend from 20 years ago earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Sheridan Smith

However, Sheridan didn't give anything away with the caption of the image, wiring: "Life begins at 40."

Amongst comments complimenting how happy the couple look were some questioning whether the ring meant they were planning to get married.

One person commented on the picture: "Engagement???", while another wrote: "So happy for you. Is that an engagement ring?"

Sheridan confirmed her new relationship with Alex earlier this year, revealing to her fans she was back with her ex-boyfriend who she dated 20 years ago.

Sharing a picture of them together, Sheridan wrote on her Instagram: "So pleased this fitty I dated back in the day (20 years ago) is back in my life! Life works in mysterious ways. Miss u Mr L."

Sheridan Smith split from her ex-fiancé Jamie Horn earlier this year. Picture: Getty

This comes months after the star announced she had split from her fiancé Jamie Horn after three years together.

The couple have a son together, Billy, who they welcomed in May 2020.