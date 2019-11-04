Sheridan Smith claims her house is haunted after spotting terrifying ghostly figure

Sheridan Smith spotted the ghostly figure in her house. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The actress shared a snap of a ghostly feline figure on Instagram...

Sheridan Smith has shared her belief that her house in haunted on Instagram, posting a selfie with a ghostly-looking feline figure apparent in the background...

The actress, 38, who recently announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn, 28, wrote alongside the pic: "Who needs a mask when you’ve got a haunted house! Wtf is that in the flame?!🔥happy hallowe’en 🖤".

Sheridan recently announced her pregnancy while performing on a Cruise Ship.

According to The Mirror, Sheridan proudly announced to a crowd at the Floating Festivals event: "I've got a baby on board."

She also admitted that she'd decided to ditch her high heels so she could run off stage to be sick if she needed to, adding: "I’ve got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run.

"I’m very out of breath. I’ve got all these new symptoms - so sorry!”

She first alluded to her news on Instagram, posting a photo of two VIP passes captioned: "About to set sail for 4 days, wish me luck with my morning sickness🤢🤮".

Sheridan previously opened up about her desire to have kids, saying: “I can’t tell you how much I love the kids,” she said.

"They are all an utter joy and have made the whole experience for me, I will cherish the memories and watch their careers flourish.

“Me and Jamie now are thinking of making me a mamma. All thanks to these amazing souls.”

