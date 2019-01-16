Sheridan Smith tattoos: the hidden and heart-wrenching meanings behind her inkings

Sheridan Smith has a number of tattoos inked all over her body. Picture: Getty

A full breakdown of pictures of Sheridan Smith's many tattoos - and what they mean to the Cleaning Up star

Sheridan Smith has been open with her battle with mental health, and has spoken candidly about her anxiety after suffering a mental breakdown while starring in Funny Girl last year.

The Gavin and Stacey star, 36, whose mental health problems started after the death of her dad Colin, appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show last year and said: "I lost my mind".

Sheridan is now on a much better track, and is currently loved up with boyfriend Jamie Horn.

She has also been very vocal about her many tattoos and the heart-wrenching meanings they have to her. Here are all the inking meanings.

Sheridan Smith arm tattoo: Daddy's Girl

Sheridan Smith has 'Daddy's Girl' inked on her right wrist. Picture: Getty

Sheridan has a tattoo tribute to her dad Colin, who died aged 80 last year after battling cancer, on her right forearm.

The death caused Sheridan's mental health to deteriorate, and she took two months off work and pulled out of the Royal Variety Performance.

Sheridan Smith wrist tattoo: angel wings

Sheridan Smith has angel wings tattooed on her wrist. Picture: Getty

Sheridan also has angel wings tattooed on her wrist, which are often symbolic of remembering a loved one who has passed away. They can also represent freedom and protection.

Sheridan Smith arm tattoo: 'C'est La Vie'

Sheridan's french arm tattoo means 'that's life' in French.

Sheridan Smith thumb tattoo: bow

The most common meaning behind bow tattoos is sharing and giving and female empowerment.

Sheridan Smith shoulder tattoo: floral design

Sheridan has a large floral design on her left shoulder. Floral tattoos generally symbolise love and beauty.

Sheridan Smith wrist tattoo: butterfly and quote

Sherdian unveiled another tribute to her dad on her right wrist. Alongside a blue butterfly, she has the words: "This too shall pass". She captioned the pic: "Seeing reminders of my dad all over the film set today 💙💙💙#butterflykisses 🎧 #oursong".