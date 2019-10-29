Simon Pegg admits his wife was left in tears over ‘skin and bone’ appearance after shock weight loss

Simon Pegg has revealed his weight loss made his wife cry. Picture: ITV/Instagram/PA Images

Simon Pegg has admitted his 19lbs weight loss made his wife Maureen McCann cry.

Actor Simon Pegg shocked fans earlier this year when he revealed his slimmed down figure in a shirtless shot of himself on Instagram.

The photo shows the 49-year-old’s slender frame after he lost a stone and a half for a film role.

And now Simon has admitted that his dramatic body transformation made his wife of 14 years Maureen McCann cry.

Speaking at MCM Comic Con in London on Sunday, he told MailOnline: “I did have to get very, very skinny for a job I did this year and my wife was in tears about that, because I kind of got down to just skin and bone.

"So she wasn’t happy about that.”

Read More: Ed Sheeran named UK's richest young star with net worth of £170m after doubling his fortune in a year

He added: “She always grounds me. She stops me from being a head-in-the-clouds actor p****."

Simon's unveiled his weight-loss in March, with his personal trainer Nick Lower sharing a shirtless snap online showing off his six pack and slender arms.

He wrote alongside it: "#SimonPegg 6 month body transformation for #InheritanceMovie.

Read More: Jeff Brazier removes wedding ring as marriage to Kate Dwyer breaks down

"The brief for this role was lean, VERY lean. It required a specific body shape & look."

Sharing the post, Simon added: "Also occasional mild grumpiness..."

Inheritance is an upcoming American thriller film, directed by Vaughn Stein starring Simon, Lily Collins and Chace Crawford.

After he shared the snap, Shaun Of The Dead actor Simon told GQ the huge response he got from fans was 'weird'.

He said: “The response from that picture was so weird... And the thing is, it wasn’t meant to be an aspirational thing. It was a snapshot that my trainer took and I really didn’t expect the furore that followed.

“All I can think of is that people still think of me as that schlubby guy from Shaun Of The Dead.”