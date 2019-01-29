Blue's Simon Webbe heartbroken after brother takes his own life

Simon Webbe has opened up about his tragic loss on Instagram. Picture: Getty

The singer has confirmed that his brother Straon killed himself last year.

Blue singer Simon Webbe has confirmed that his brother Straon died by suicide last year after suffering from mental health issues.

He shared the heartbreaking news in a recent interview, saying: "I’ve actually been off social media until recently because I sadly lost my brother to suicide almost two months ago.

"It is something that is taboo. It’s taught me that people just need to be honest about what they need personally," he continued to OK! magazine.

Simon (pictured here with his Blue bandmates) lost his brother to suicide last year. Picture: Getty

Simon, 40, is now urging fans to look after their own mental health.

He said: "We need to stop being afraid and stop looking for validation. We need to ask people if they are actually okay, start healing and accept who we are, the troubles that we have and talk about it."

Simon also opened up about his loss on Instagram, posting a photo of Straon alongside the caption: "It’s 2019 and I feel this is a year where we should be thankful, stop searching for perfection cause you will never find it.

"I lost my brother Straon to suicide while I was working in Bradford!

"He was someone I thought I’d see again and hurts me deep that people, like myself struggle everyday with Mental health issues, it’s taboo and needs to be brought to the forefront, we can all start by asking someone, anyone close to you 'how are you really feeling' after that the key is to listen.

"Can we start there? I’m back on socials and will support the #mentalhealthawareness movement as I always have. Please be brave and talk!!!!"

Our thoughts are with Simon and his family at this tragic time.

