Sir David Jason, 83, 'delighted' after meeting daughter he never knew existed

Sir David Jason, 83, 'delighted' after uniting with daughter he never knew existed. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Sir David Jason never knew he had a daughter, Abi Harris, with actress actress Jennifer Hill.

Sir David Jason, 83, said he is "delighted" after learning he has a daughter who he never knew existed.

The Only Fools and Horses actor's daughter is called Abi Harris and is the daughter of Jennifer Hill, an actress he had a relationship with in 1970.

Abi reached out to Sir David after becoming suspicious of her parentage, having previously believed her father was the late Geoffrey Davion, her mother's husband.

She had grown suspicious of her mother's relationship with Sir David and had noticed she and the star shared the same nose.

Sir David Jason attends the Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA London Premiere, 2022. Picture: Getty

Sir David had a relationship with Abi's mother, Jennifer, in 1970 when they were both starring in a stage adaptation of Under Milk Wood.

After reaching out to Sir David, Abi and the actor underwent a paternity test which found that the pair were father and daughter.

The actor believed he only had one child, 22-year-old Sophie Mae, who he has with wife Gill Hinchcliffe.

Sir David has also united with Abi's son, Charlie, who is his grandson.

Abi Harris wrote to Sir David Jason asking for a paternity test. Picture: Twitter

Speaking to The Mirror, Sir David Jason said: "To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement.

"However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can."

He went on: "My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family."

Sir David Jason with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe and daughter Sophie Mae. Picture: Getty

The letter which Abi sent to her father has been described as "light-hearted" but also "serious", and is something that Sir David has kept.

An insider said: "It was obvious whoever had written it was a nice person who just wanted to find out her heritage. The Dylan quote was the perfect way to start it. It was a sympathetic way of saying: 'brace yourself'."

Sir David Jason with his Only Fools and Horses co-stars Lennard Pearce and Nicholas Lyndhurst. Picture: Getty

Abi told the publication: "In ­discovering my father's identity, I am starting to piece together my own.

"Of course, I am tickled pink and incredibly proud but, frequently, completely overwhelmed with sorrow for the years we have lost."

She added: "After a measured start, now I hope we can consciously make time to see each other more often, so that I can master the art of being the best big sister and build a ­meaningful father-daughter relationship in its truest sense.'

Sir David followed up by saying: "We hope we are all allowed the privacy to continue our new relationship and get to know each other more and more."

