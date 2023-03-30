Sir David Jason's wife breaks silence on husband's long-lost daughter

Sir David Jason's wife breaks silence on husband's long-lost daughter. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Sir David Jason's wife Gill Hinchcliffe has opened up about finding out the Only Fools and Horses star had a child with another woman.

Sir David Jason revealed earlier this week that he had united with the daughter he never knew he had.

Abi Harris had reached out to the Only Fools and Horses actor after she became suspicious about her mother's brief relationship with him in the 1970s.

After taking a paternity test, Sir David was confirmed as Abi's father, and the pair have since been catching up on missed time together.

Sir David's wife, Gill Hinchcliffe, is supporting her husband, their 22-year-old daughter Sophie as well as Abi through this surprising revelation.

Sir David Jason with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe and daughter Sophie Mae. Picture: Getty

Speaking for the first time about finding out her husband had another daughter, Gill told the Mirror: "I can only imagine what a shock it was for David and Abi to realise their new relationship and so I felt very supportive towards them from the start.

"It is lovely to embrace Abi into our family and I'm so pleased that everyone has been so understanding."

Sir David Jason and his wife Gill attend Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA" London Premiere, 2022. Picture: Getty

Gill also opened up about how she and David told their daughter about Abi, explaining that her husband took Sophie off to reveal the shocking news.

"We obviously waited for the right moment to tell Sophie as it was a massive surprise for her too", Gill said: "David took her off and worded it beautifully and she took it all in with great understanding and maturity."

Abi Harris wrote to Sir David Jason asking for a paternity test. Picture: Twitter

Abi Harris is the daughter of Sir David Jason and Jennifer Hill, an actress he had a relationship with in the 1970s. He never knew Abi was his daughter.

Sharing his amazement at finding out the truth, David said: "To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement. I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can."

He added: "My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family."

