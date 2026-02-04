Snooker player and Big Break star John Virgo dies aged 79

4 February 2026, 10:29

World Snooker announced John Virgo's death on 4th February 2026.
World Snooker announced John Virgo's death on 4th February 2026. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Professional snooker player John Virgo made a name for himself in showbiz, co-presenting Big Break alongside Jim Davidson in the 90s.

Snooker legend John Virgo has died at the age of 79, official reports have confirmed.

A heartfelt statement was released by World Snooker on 4th Feb announcing the sad news.

The tribute read: "Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV."

The snooker star won the UK Championship in 1979.
The snooker star won the UK Championship in 1979. Picture: Alamy

The British star shot to fame back in 1979 when he won the UK Championship and went on to carve out an impressive career for himself in the cue sport.

Following his big win, the professional player was decorated with four sought-after titles, including bagging the top spot in both the 1980 Bombay International and the 1984 Professional Snooker League.

He was also a former British Open and World Championship semi-finalist and came runner-up at the 1980 Champion of Champions and the 1984 Australian Masters.

After his retirement from professional snooker in 1994, the Salford-born champ became a recognisable face on TV known for his impressive and extensive repertoire of trick shots.

Swapping his sport for stardom, John secured a job co-presenting Big Break on BBC One alongside 90s presenter Jim Davidson and also worked as a snooker commentator for the channel.

The professional sportsman was well-known for his impressive trick shots.
The professional sportsman was well-known for his impressive trick shots. Picture: Alamy

He penned a book named Amazing Snooker Trick Shots in April 2012 and followed up with an app in 2014, called John Virgo's Snooker Trick Shots.

In 2023, he was honoured as the 35th member of the World Snooker Tour Hall of Fame.

His catchphrase, "Where's the cue ball going?", became iconic, said when the cue ball was heading for a possible foul.

John leaves behind his third wife Rosie Ries, whom he wed in 2009, along with his two children – son Gary and daughter Brook-Leah – from his second marriage.

