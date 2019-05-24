Spice Girls tour 2019: Tickets, prices and details revealed

The Spice Girls are back for a 2019 tour. Picture: PRESS RELEASE

Emma Bunton confirmed the Spice Girls are going on tour in 2019 but when do tickets go on sale? What is the price? And where is Victoria Beckham?

The Spice Girls - Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham - are one of the most iconic pop groups of all time.

They last toured in 2007, and ever since Spice Girls fans all over the world have hoped to see the girls on stage again - and the dream is happening.

So here's everything you need to know about the tour dates, ticket sales and why Victoria Beckham won't be going on the tour:

Start date of the Spice Girls reunion concert tour

The Spice Girls are going on a six date UK tour in 2019 which start on May 24th in Dublin and end on 15th June in London.

Friday 24th May: Dublin, Croke Park

Monday 27th May: Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Wednesday 29th May: Manchester, Etihad Stadium

Friday 31st May: Manchester, Etihad Stadium

Saturday 1st June - Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Monday 3rd June - Ricoh Stadium, Coventry

Thursday 6th June - Stadium Of Light, Sunderland

Saturday 8th June - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Monday 10th June - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Saturday 15th June - Wembley Stadium connected by EE, London

The Spice Girls formed in 1997 . Picture: Getty

Can I still get tickets for the Spice Girls 2019 tour?

Tickets went on sale Saturday 10th November at 10.30am, but they're still available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.

Which Spice Girls are going on the reunion tour?

Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Emma have already hit the road after rehearsing for the past few months in London.

Is Victoria Beckham in the Spice Girls reunion?

The fashion designer has chosen to focus on her business and not partake in the highly-anticipated tour.

She released a statement reading: "Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

Mel B thought she might change her mind, admitting on Loose Women the door would be open for her.

But it looks like Posh Spice is definitely not taking part, as she's now shared a picture of the band to wish them good luck.

Posting a photo of iconic performance at the 1997 Brit Awards to Instagram, she wrote: "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds."

And her husband David, 44, also took to social media with a picture of Victoria in the Say You’ll Be There alongside the caption: "As someone that has lived with POSH SPICE for the last 23 years I know how emotional today is going to be but I just want to wish all the girls good luck with their amazing tour. There will only ever be one POSH SPICE."