Spice Girls give fans first look at reunion tour with behind-the-scenes photo

21 May 2019, 13:43

Spice Girls kick start their tour on Friday
Spice Girls kick start their tour on Friday. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

The Spice Girls have revealed what the stage will look like - and fans are so excited!

Fans of Spice Girls have been treated to a sneak peek of what to expect when the reunion tour finally kicks off.

Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C will be taking to the stage for the first time in seven years on Friday.

And ahead of their first show in Dublin, the band have shared a glimpse of the staging on social media.

In the snap, two large screens can be seen on either side while a colourful Spice World setpiece takes centre stage.

"Spice World Production rehearsals done! Welcome to Spice World 2019!" the caption reads.

And excited fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Wow the stage looks amazing. Can’t wait to see the show 😍😍”

Read More: Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special

“LOOK AT THE STAGE AHHHHH,” said another, while a third added: “I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS!!!!”

The band - minus original member Victoria Beckham who bowed out of the tour to focus on her fashion empire - will be performing across 12 dates, finishing with three sold-out shows in London.

The foursome originally announced six concerts in the UK for summer 2019, but demand for tickets was so high, they were forced to add more dates.

Writing on Twitter at the time, they said in November: "Thank you so SO much to every single one of you for such an incredible welcome back.

“We can’t wait to see you next year!"

The Spice Girls tour dates:

24 May – Croke Park, Dublin

27 May – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

29 May – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

31 May – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

1 June – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

3 June – Ricoh Arena, Coventry

4 June – Ricoh Arena, Coventry

6 June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

8 June – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

10 June – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

13 June – Wembley Stadium, London

14 June – Wembley Stadium, London

15 June – Wembley Stadium, London

Tickets to see the Spice World tour are still available online from Ticketmaster.

