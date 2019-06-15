It's the final evening of the Spice World tour, will Victoria Beckham make an appearance?

15 June 2019, 15:03 | Updated: 15 June 2019, 15:07

The Spice Girls tour is concluding tonight
The Spice Girls tour is concluding tonight. Picture: PA

It's her last chance to do so

It's the question on everyone's lips – will Victoria Beckham join The Spice Girls tour on the final evening?

It was rumoured that Posh Spice decided to make herself scarce while the tour was happening, but after spending a week in the US, will she join her former girls for the finale of the tour?

Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri are gearing up to conclude three nights at a packed Wembley Stadium in London for the last night tonight of their Spice World tour.

It's thought that the former Posh Spice star is back in London today as she celebrated her mother-in-law Sandra's 70th birthday.

The mother-of-four, 45, posed with her husband David, 44, and children Cruz, 14, Romeo, 16, and Harper, seven, and David's sisters Joanne and Lynne. However the couple's eldest son Brooklyn, 22, was absent from the family occasion. In the caption, the fashion designer wrote: "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses xxx".

The Spice Girls last performed together as a five-girl group back in 2012 for the London Olympics (pictured in 2012)
The Spice Girls last performed together as a five-girl group back in 2012 for the London Olympics (pictured in 2012). Picture: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

The call for Posh – who over the past decade has been working on her fashion business – to put in an appearance comes as fans were quick to take to the comments of the Instagram page to demand her to attend their final show. One said: "Get to Wembley now please." Another commented: "Posh, the world is waiting for you".

Whether she does or doesn't, we'll soon find out.

