Mel B rushed to hospital after going ‘totally blind’

Mel B was reportedly rushed to hospital after losing vision in her right eye on Friday. Picture: Rex

Spice Girls tour in jeopardy after star loses vision in right eye before band rehearsals

Singer Mel B was rushed to hospital last week after completely losing her vision. The 43-year-old had been scheduled to link up with the rest of the Spice Girls to rehearse ahead of their Spice World – 2019 Tour, but instead found herself being taken to London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital.

Scary Spice arrived at the hospital wearing an eye patch, allegedly in a lot of pain. According to a source at the hospital, they said that the singer was "frantic and screaming", saying “I can’t see anything – I’m totally blind”.

The Spice Girls star has a history of ophthalmic disasters, having already been blinded in her left eye following botched laser surgery in 2014, before temporarily losing vision in her other eye in these latest developments.

Mel B's medical emergency comes less than a week before the tour is due to kick off (pictured with bandmates). Picture: Press Association

Having been transferred to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further specialist treatment and having her sight restored, Mel ignored the advice of doctors and discharged herself the very same day in order to link back up with her bandmates for rehearsals.

The insider source also said to the publication: “No one knew what brought it on but she had very swift, and very good, treatment. It’s unclear if the loss of vision is linked to her previous problems, although it does seem likely.”

All of the band have rallied round the singer, including Geri Horner – despite Ginger Spice reportedly having been angered by an interview in March, in which Mel B claimed to have bedded her bandmate during the height of their fame.

The Spice World – 2019 Tour will see four of the original group – minus Victoria Beckham – perform together for the first time together since the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The tour is due to kick off on May 24 at Dublin’s Croke Park, followed by gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol, with a three-date finale in mid-June at London’s Wembley Stadium.

