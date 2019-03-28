Stacey Dooley splits from boyfriend Sam Tucknott as Strictly Come Dancing curse strikes again

28 March 2019, 07:47 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 08:32

Stacey Dooley has been busy since winning Strictly
Stacey Dooley has been busy since winning Strictly. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Dooley, winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2018, has split from her boyfriend of three years.

Stacey Dooley has split from partner Sam Tucknott.

The reigning champion of the hit BBC dance show, Strictly Come Dancing, and her boyfriend have reportedly gone separate ways after her life became a “whirlwind” after Strictly.

A source told The Sun: “Stacey confided in her friends that she was struggling to hold down her romance with Sam because her life has been a whirlwind after Strictly.

“She barely saw him during the month-long tour and has gone straight back into filming documentaries and has been travelling all over the world.”

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton reveals how Stacey helped him 'fall in love with dancing again'

Stacey Dooley has split from her boyfriend
Stacey Dooley has split from her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Dooley

They added: “Their lives have just gone in different directions.”

While the couple reportedly have a close circle of friends who hope they will reunite, the source says it’s “not looking likely”.

“It was very emotional and has been tough on them both,” they explained.

Following Stricly, Stacey appeared on the tour before she started filming new BBC show Glow Up.

The documentary filmmaker then travelled to America where she filmed a new documentary about arms dealers.

Heart.co.uk has contacted Stacey’s rep for comment.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Coleen Nolan accidentally ‘reveals’ the sex of Stacey Solomon’s baby

Coleen Nolan accidentally ‘reveals’ the sex of Stacey Solomon’s baby
Stacey Dooley is a journalist and filmmaker who wont the last series of Strictly

Who is Stacey Dooley? Career, ex-boyfriend and net worth revealed
Stacey Dooley with boyfriend Sam

Stacey Dooley ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott relationship: Strictly Curse's latest victim

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has discussed life after her divorce

Coleen Nolan confirms she's dating again after marriage split
Billie Faiers opened up about the criticism in the Heart studio today

Billie Faiers responds to reports of 'yobbish' behaviour at Maldives wedding: 'we were just having fun'

Trending on Heart

Mark Stevens with wife Carol and son Jack

Dickinson's Real Deal star makes surprise appearance on Married At First Sight

TV & Movies

Who doesn't love a bunch of roses?

Mother's Day roses: How to keep your flowers looking fresh for longer

Lifestyle

Strictly Katya Jones and Seann Walsh

Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse

TV & Movies

Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professionals want to ban YouTube stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage'

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent is back for series 13

When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start and will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?

TV & Movies

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries are both on ITVBe

Sam and Billie Faiers respond to claims of ‘rivalry’ between theirs and Ferne McCann’s show

TV & Movies