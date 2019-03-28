Stacey Dooley splits from boyfriend Sam Tucknott as Strictly Come Dancing curse strikes again

Stacey Dooley has been busy since winning Strictly. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Stacey Dooley, winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2018, has split from her boyfriend of three years.

The reigning champion of the hit BBC dance show, Strictly Come Dancing, and her boyfriend have reportedly gone separate ways after her life became a “whirlwind” after Strictly.

A source told The Sun: “Stacey confided in her friends that she was struggling to hold down her romance with Sam because her life has been a whirlwind after Strictly.

“She barely saw him during the month-long tour and has gone straight back into filming documentaries and has been travelling all over the world.”

Stacey Dooley has split from her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Dooley

They added: “Their lives have just gone in different directions.”

While the couple reportedly have a close circle of friends who hope they will reunite, the source says it’s “not looking likely”.

“It was very emotional and has been tough on them both,” they explained.

Following Stricly, Stacey appeared on the tour before she started filming new BBC show Glow Up.

The documentary filmmaker then travelled to America where she filmed a new documentary about arms dealers.

