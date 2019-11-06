Stacey Solomon responds to Joe Swash wedding rumours on Loose Women

Stacey sparked rumours she'd wed boyfriend Joe Swash after she posted a photo of the family smartly dressed in matching clothes in the Maldives

Stacey Solomon has spoken about the rumours that she wed Joe Swash while on holiday in the Maldives, confirming that there's no truth to the reports.

Speaking to fellow panelists Janet Street Porter, Jane Moore and Ruth Langsford on today's Loose Women, Stacey denied that they had had a secret ceremony.

Ruth began the show by saying: "It's got everybody into a frenzy, beautiful sunset and light – did you and joe get married?"

Stacey spoke out about the rumours while on Loose Women earlier today. Picture: ITV

Stacey then replied: "No. First of all, can I just clear up. There's no ring. Would I get married without you? I Wouldn’t get married in that outfit. And, also, I wouldn't keep it a secret. I'd be so excited, you’d all be there.

"We just got dressed up because I wanted to," Stacey explained. Obviously, I choose everyone’s clothes. Joe had to meet us out here, I said to Joe make sure you bring a mauve top.

She then added: "We didn't get married, I was only there two days."

Stacey sent fans into a frenzy when she posted the photo in question while on holiday in the Maldives with Joe and" her sons Zachary, 11, Leighton, seven and baby Rex.

It was captioned: "Sunsets and smiles 🖤I finally got a picture of us all 😬 had the best night with my favourite humans. Watching the sun go down, playing add on the beach, stuffing our faces and dancing to our favourite songs.

"Boys I love you more than you could ever know... Too the moon and stars and back again times infinity 😂🖤".

Fans rushed to speculate about their potential nuptials, with one writing: "Congratulations in order?"

Another added: "Is this a wedding pic".

And a third wrote: "Look closely.... is there a ring?? You look fabulous xx".

