Stacey Solomon shares ADORABLE first picture of baby bump

Stacey shared a photo of her baby bump to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Stacey is pregnant with her and Joe Swash's first child together

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her baby bump with her followers for the first time.

The former X Factor star, 29, shared a photo of her dog Theo sitting protectively by her stomach. She wrote alongside it: "

Thank u all for your helpful comments on over protective Theo!

"So many interesting things out there that I can’t wait to explore. She is an amazing doggy. And I love her to the moon and back! Thanks again... can always count on you guys for good advise".

Fans were quick to share their excitement at the snap, with one writing: "wow what a gorgeous bump growing neat and lovely 😊 congratulations stacey xxx".

Another added: "Congratulations to you & Joe".

This will be Stacey's third child - she is already mum to Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six.

Joe Swash announced the happy news on Instagram, writing: Joe posted a photo of Stacey asleep to Instagram with the caption: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby.

"I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."

And Stacey followed his post up with: "Every time I go to write anything I sob so... what he said @realjoeswashy 💜".