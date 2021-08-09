Stacey Solomon assured baby is healthy after concerns over 'small bump'

Stacey Solomon has shared a pregnancy update. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has updated fans on her pregnancy on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has shared her relief after being assured that her unborn baby girl is a normal size.

The Loose Women star, 31, who is expecting her first daughter with Joe Swash, told fans that she had become worried after noticing that her bump appeared smaller than usual.

After going for a scan this weekend, Stacey was relieved to be told that her unborn daughter is exactly the right size.

Sharing the update to Instagram, Stacey wrote: "Sorry I've been so quiet. We've spent the weekend checking in on princess pickle.

"All is OK and we got to see her this morning to double check everything.

Stacey shared an update on her pregnancy to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"Feeling so grateful that she's happy, comfy and safe in there..."

She also shared a photo of her scan, adding: "Lots of people have said my bump is very small, and it really is measuring at 2% instead of 20%.

"But thankfully baby is exactly where she needs to be today despite my tummy size. Every pregnancy, every bump and every baby is different."

Stacey urged people not to comment on the sizes of other mums' bumps. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey added that people should stop making comments about other people's bumps, saying: "As kind as people are I think sometimes it's important to remember when telling someone they look 'big' or 'small' or anything inbetween it can be so worrying for the mummy growing a human and why they look so different to someone else.

"And can be really scary. I know people don't mean any harm by saying 'you're so petite and tiny' but it definitely has played on my mind a lot and made me worry..."