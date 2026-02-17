Simon Cowell reveals Stacey Solomon's Britain's Got Talent future as she steps in as guest judge

Stacey, 36, joined the ITV series last October, stepping in for Simon after he missed the first few days of filming due to a fall. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Pop star-turned-presenter Stacey Solomon fills in on the judging panel, with Simon Cowell hinting at her potential role on the hit talent show.

Britain’s Got Talent boss Simon Cowell has spoken about Stacey Solomon’s guest appearance on the judging panel, and whether she might return for the live shows.

While he recovered from his injury, Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden temporarily led the panel, with Alesha Dixon and KSI also on judging duties.

During her time on set, Stacey called the experience “a dream come true,” sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram and telling fans: “This is a dream come true for me, so I cannot wait to get out there.”

The Loose Women star knows exactly what it’s like to face the judges — she rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, finishing third behind Joe McElderry and Olly Murs.

Reflecting on Stacey’s stint, Simon said: “I remember her first audition on The X Factor. I’ve seen what she’s done with her career and I’m really happy for her, she’s just a really nice person.”

Co-host Declan Donnelly agreed, adding: “Stacey could really relate to all of our auditionees. She was a really handy addition to the judges’ panel. She was quite insightful in some of her critiques, so she did a really good job.”

Simon went on to add he would “love” to see her back on the show. “Why not? I love Stacey, she’s been a great friend over the years,” he told reporters.

Britain's Got Talent returns on Saturday 21 February and promises to be “bigger, bolder and weirder” than ever.

This year, KSI officially joins the panel, replacing Bruno Tonioli, who stepped down after three series to focus on Dancing with the Stars in the US.

“After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent,” Tonioli said, adding that he would “miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings.”

The 2026 judging line-up features Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and KSI, while Ant & Dec return to host the show.

Last year’s winner, magician Harry Moulding, took home the £250,000 prize and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance after earning KSI’s Golden Buzzer.

Ahead of the new series, Simon has made a surprising confession — admitting he wouldn’t stand a chance if he had to audition for the show himself.

“I am the most talentless person in the world,” he said. “I don’t have a talent. Very early on in my life, I realised I had no talent whatsoever in terms of performing.”

He added that his lack of performing skills makes him appreciate the contestants even more: “That means that when I see the acts, I think, ‘I couldn’t do that’. If I was on the show there is nothing I could do!”

Despite his modesty, Simon says discovering new talent is still what drives him after two decades on TV. “There are all these undiscovered people out there. They’re so brilliant and they’ve just got so much talent. That’s what I love about my job.”

He also praised the show’s ability to turn ordinary performers into overnight stars, from Paul Potts to Susan Boyle, and credits social media for amplifying their success.

“We didn’t see it as a threat… it was the opposite. If something works well online, it helps the show. Everything helps everything. You’ve just got to embrace it.”

Amanda Holden come face-to-face with her lookalike!

Simon revealed that filming the latest auditions in Blackpool was one of his favourite experiences so far. “We had such a great time there. When we went for the new series, I had a Mr Whippy and donuts. And my hotel had a rollercoaster going through it!” he laughed.

“We also found the best joke shop ever. We bought stink bombs and everything, it was brilliant.” He praised the northern crowds, saying their energy made the auditions electric:

“The people there are fun. We always say the audience is the fifth judge — and they genuinely are.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday 21 February at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.