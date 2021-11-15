Stacey Solomon emotional as she shares video of Joe Swash dancing with Rose

Stacey Solomon shared an adorable video of a father-daughter moment between Joe Swash and baby Rose.

Stacey Solomon has shared a beautiful video of Joe Swash dancing with newborn baby Rose.

The Loose Women presenter, 33, who welcomed her first daughter into the world last month, captioned the sweet clip: "Daddy's girl" alongside a crying emoji.

She posted the video to her Instagram story accompanied with a slowed down version of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

Stacey, who is also mum to Zachary, 12, Leighton, 9, and Rex, one, recently showed fans round Rose's stunning new nursery, complete with its very own flower wall.

Stacey shared the adorable clip to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She said: "Me and Rose actually the bedroom today.. She was so settled and alert to I showed her, her room.

"I didn't realise how emotional I would get about being in here with Rose...

"I've popped in and out to grab a babygrow but today was the first time I actually came in here with her and showed her everything."

Stacey also shared some photos to her Instagram, writing: "It felt like I waited forever for this, but at the same time it all feels like it's gone by in the blink of an eye.

"I just can't wait to make so many memories in here with her. Your messages are making me so emotional."