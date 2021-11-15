Stacey Solomon emotional as she shares video of Joe Swash dancing with Rose

15 November 2021, 15:58

Stacey Solomon shared an adorable video of a father-daughter moment between Joe Swash and baby Rose.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has shared a beautiful video of Joe Swash dancing with newborn baby Rose.

The Loose Women presenter, 33, who welcomed her first daughter into the world last month, captioned the sweet clip: "Daddy's girl" alongside a crying emoji.

She posted the video to her Instagram story accompanied with a slowed down version of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

Stacey, who is also mum to Zachary, 12, Leighton, 9, and Rex, one, recently showed fans round Rose's stunning new nursery, complete with its very own flower wall.

Stacey shared the adorable clip to her Instagram story
Stacey shared the adorable clip to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She said: "Me and Rose actually the bedroom today.. She was so settled and alert to I showed her, her room.

"I didn't realise how emotional I would get about being in here with Rose...

"I've popped in and out to grab a babygrow but today was the first time I actually came in here with her and showed her everything."

Stacey also shared some photos to her Instagram, writing: "It felt like I waited forever for this, but at the same time it all feels like it's gone by in the blink of an eye.

"I just can't wait to make so many memories in here with her. Your messages are making me so emotional."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video: The best TV shows to stream right now

Shopping

Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30

Why did Adele get divorced from husband Simon Konecki?

Midas has gone viral on Instagram

Rescue kitten born with four ears finds forever home

Lifestyle

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul

Who is Adele dating?

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal

TV & Movies

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement

Gino D’Acampo says Gordon Ramsay is 'too busy' with his hair to film new Road Trip

TV & Movies

We don't yet know when Adele's interview with Oprah will be available to watch in the UK

How can you watch the Adele Oprah interview in the UK?

A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice

‘My sister stole my baby name and is refusing to change it’

Lifestyle

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly?

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

TV & Movies

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her diagnosis

Christine McGuinness reveals she has been diagnosed as autistic
Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown leather-look skirt from Zara
Georgia and Liam had a bitter break up on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia star Georgia Fairweather opens up on shock fall out with Liam Cooper

TV & Movies

Snow is heading for the UK

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days with ‘freezing fog’ on its way

News

Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

Argos is selling half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

Lifestyle

First look at harrowing I'm A Celebrity tasks including platform hanging over quarry

I'm A Celebrity 2021: New pictures show terrifying trials being built for upcoming series

TV & Movies