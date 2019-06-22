Stacey Solomon shares excitement at FINALLY leaving the house four weeks after giving birth

22 June 2019, 15:50

Stacey Solomon admitted her mum had to force her out the house with baby Rex.
Stacey Solomon admitted her mum had to force her out the house with baby Rex. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women panellist reveals her mum had to force her out of the house an entire month after bringing baby Rex in to the world

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she's finally left the house four weeks after giving birth to baby Rex.

The Loose Women star admitted to fans that her mum had to encourage her to take her newborn son for a walk in the woods while boyfriend Joe Swash was away.

But now she's braved the outside world, she couldn't be happier.

Opening up to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, the 29-year-old panellist said she can't believe she's waited so long to venture out of her safe haven, and was so glad to remember how good it felt to be amongst nature.

She wrote: "We did it!!!! Yaaaay! Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend. So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll!

"I’m so glad she did. I love the woods. I forgot how good they smell.

"That was just the best. Everyone was right, I am now thinking I can’t believe I didn’t do it sooner.

"But actually I’m so glad that we’ve been able to stay lost in our own world for the last 4 weeks and now I am excited to take Rex on adventures outside of our front room.

"Today the woods opposite our house, tomorrow who knows!

"Still haven’t managed to wear more than pyjamas though."

Stacey previously admitted she was worried about leaving the house with her "vulnerable" bundle of joy due to the world being too "dirty" for a newborn.

She and boyfriend Joe welcomed Rex Toby Francis Swash last month several weeks before his due date.

At the time she said she had "weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of airborne virus going around outside my front door".

She added: "Believe me I am totally aware of how crazy that sounds".

The adorable couple have remained open about their baby journey on social media, documenting mini milestones and emotional moments as they welcome parenthood once more.

The duo, who both have children from previous relationships, have been praised by fans for sharing honest snaps of child birth and candid captions about how tough life can be as a new parent.

Stacey even revealed that she found herself "sobbing into her mum's arms at least twice a day".

Baby Rex is Stacey's first child with boyfriend Joe.

The TV personality is also mum to 11-year-old Zachary, and seven-year-old Leighton.

Joe already has a 12-year-old son named Harry.

