Stacey Solomon praised for showing off post-baby body while on holiday with sons

30 October 2019, 14:23

Stacey Solomon is on holiday in the Maldives with her sons
Stacey Solomon is on holiday in the Maldives with her sons. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women panelist, 30, is in the Maldives with her three children

Stacey Solomion has been hailed for being 'real' as she showed off her post-baby body in a bikini while on holiday in the Maldives.

Sharing an adorable photo of her and baby Rex on the beach, Stacey wrote: "beach babies I’m determined to get a picture of all of us while we are here but for now it’s just me, Rexy and Leightons butt

"The boys are having far too much fun for pictures. Feeling so lucky to spend precious time in, what I can only describe as paradise, with them making memories. Hurry up and get here Joe Joe we miss you".

Fans rushed to the comments to voice their approval of the pic, with one writing: “So beautiful @staceysolomon love that your not afraid to be who you are.”

Another added: “You seriously are an amazing example to young mums or any mums for that matter! Beautiful girl with a beautiful life.”

Stacey has been keeping treating her fans to a number of photos from her holiday
Stacey has been keeping treating her fans to a number of photos from her holiday. Picture: Instagram

And someone else added: “Amazing. you look beautiful and so real.”

Stacey jetted off to the Maldives with her sons Zachary, 11, Leighton, seven and baby Rex for the half term holiday - and has been delighting fans with photos of her adventure.

Joe Swash isn't currently on holiday with them because of work commitments, but is flying out to meet them in a few days.

Stacey Solomon reveals she won't let sons have social media and Joe bans some things from her Instagram

