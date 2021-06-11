Stacey Solomon pregnancy details: due date, gender announcement, and everything you need to know

We've got the lowdown on Stacey Solomon's pregnancy details. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

When is Stacey Solomon's due date, how did she announce her pregnancy and do we know if she's having a boy or girl?

Stacey Solomon delighted us all when she announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with her fourth child.

The Loose Women presenter, 31, shared an adorable family photo alongside the caption: "We are growing another pickle 👶🏻 We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words.

"We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle 🥺".

Here's everything we know about Stacey's pregnancy details so far.

Stacey Solomon is expecting her fourth baby. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

When is Stacey Solomon's due date?

Stacey announced on Instagram that she's expecting her baby at the end of the year.

She wrote: "So many of you asking this and how my 'bump' is growing... I'm due at the end of the year. I don't have much fo a bump yet but my muffin tops are growing at a rapid speed.

"I love them my little side cushions, they make me think about having Rex on one hip and the baby on the other."

What is the gender of Stacey Solomon's baby?

Stacey hasn't announced whether she's having a boy or girl, but she has promised to update fans when she knows.

One fan asked her on Instagram: "Will you find out the baby's gender this time or keep it is a surprise?"

Stacey replied: "Yes we are 100 percent going to find out. I'm too impatient and I want to decorate the nursery with a theme so we really want to know.

"I will let you all know really soon."

This will be Joe and Stacey's second baby together. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon's pregnancy announcement

Stacey first let fans know she was expecting via her Instagram stories.

She first shared a photo of the sky, writing: "Sorry I've been so quiet...

"But we have something we are excited to share with you...

"I feel so nervous for so many reasons..."

Stacey then shared a photo of a negative pregnancy test, writing: "For a really long time we've been trying for another pickle...

Stacey shared the wonderful news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"It didn't work out and this was our news quite a few times...

"We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already...

She then followed it up with a photo of her and Joe's hands entwined, writing: "For while now I've felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn't even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don't even like to write it).

"But yesterday we went to check what was going on... And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat my tummy".

Stacey then shared a photo of the ultrasound, revealing that she had told her sons and they are so excited for the arrival.