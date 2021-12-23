Stacey Solomon shares adorable new Christmas photos of baby Rose

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has bought daughter Rose an adorable Santa costume for her first Christmas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christmas is finally here, and Stacey Solomon is celebrating by dressing baby Rose up in an adorable Santa costume.

The mum-of-four welcomed her youngest child with fiancé Joe Swash back in October, and has been documenting their first Christmas together.

Sharing four sweet photos on Instagram, Stacey’s two-month-old looks adorable in a red crochet knit outfit.

"Merry Christmas. Lots of love from our smiley, little Christmas Rose,” the 32-year-old wrote alongside the snaps, adding: “I hope this brings a smile to your night as much as it did ours.

“The fourth one is going on the wall."

Unsurprisingly, the photos racked up more than 500k likes, with Stacey’s fans and friends quick to comment.

Alexandra Burke wrote: "Soooo adorable xxx,” while Stacey’s Loose Women co-star Saira Khan commented: "Sooo cute.”

“Merry Christmas you gorgeous lot! 😍😍,” wrote someone else, while another fan excitedly added: “OH MY GOODNESS HOW ADORABLE 🥺😭😭😭 what amazing photos @staceysolomon 😍❤️❤️❤️”.

Stacey Solomon is looking forward to a family Christmas. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Stacey opened up about getting married to Joe next year.

The couple also share Rex, two, while Stacey is mum to boys Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine from previous relationships and Joe has a son Harry, 14, with his ex.

Stacey and Joe wanted to tie the knot in the back garden of Pickle Cottage in the summer, but decided to delay the ceremony so all their children could be there.

She and Joe joined the Loose Women cast for the show's Christmas Eve special, telling the panellists: "We would love... if all goes well - because Covid's still massive and you never know what's around the corner - but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would.

This is Stacey and Joe's first Christmas with baby Rose. Picture: Instagram

"It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there."

Opening up about their first Christmas in their new home, Stacey continued: "This is such an exciting time for Rex.

"He's two-and-a-half and it's the first Christmas he's had where he's like 'Wow'.

"The older boys are excited for him as well. It's so lovely and nice to see them all together getting excited. And it's just nice to be in the house."

Joe added: "It's our first Christmas in our new house, it's the first Christmas with our new baby, and it's the first Christmas we're going to be as one big unit. We're going to have a really lovely, lovely time."