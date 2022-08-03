Stacey Solomon banned phones during wedding to Joe Swash

3 August 2022, 07:31 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 09:24

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon made her guests leave their phones at the door on her wedding day.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her wedding day to Joe Swash, revealing she banned guests from using their phones.

The pair tied the knot last week in the garden at their £1.2million home, nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

And Stacey, 32, revealed she couldn't wait to share photos of her big day, but has to wait until they are ready.

Stacey Solomon banned phones at her wedding to Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon banned phones at her wedding to Joe Swash. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

Sharing a picture of her wedding cake, Stacey wrote: "I honestly can not wait to get more pictures back & our videos.

"There were no phones or anything on the day so that we could really breathe and live in each precious moment."

This comes after Stacey opened up about her big day, saying she was ‘feeling emotional’.

"Every second of the day was so special & I can't wait to share with you so many moments I'm so excited to re live," she said, adding: "Walking down the aisle. Our first dance. The speeches our boys made.

"Cutting The cake just everything. Even the wait for it all makes it so exciting for us."

Stacey Solomon returned to Instagram with Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon returned to Instagram with Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women star went on to reveal that she couldn’t wait to relive her beautiful day with Joe, 40.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, Stacey said: “We’ve been so quiet, we’ve taken summer holidays off with the kids.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever done it and it's been so nice, so crazy but so nice.”

Joe then added: “It’s like living in Byker Grove,” before Stacey continued: “I don't know what day it is, I've become so feral, we got married and I haven’t brushed my hair since.”

Opening up about Joe’s emotions during the ceremony, Stacey revealed her husband ‘couldn’t stop crying’.

“We get some of our pictures and videos back tomorrow which we’re excited about,” she said.

“I hope Joe cries again, I love seeing him cry, he cried so much on the wedding day.

“At one point while I was getting ready to walk down the aisle to marry Joe some of his family had to come up into the bedroom and say ‘he's a little bit distressed, he's very emotional, don't panic when you walk down the aisle, he hasn't been able to stop crying’.”

