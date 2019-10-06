Stacey Solomon cuts birthday trip with Joe Swash short as they rush home to reunite with kids

Stacey had to cut her trip with Joe short. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has been celebrating her 30th birthday with her family this week.

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon was taken away to Brussels in Belgium by her boyfriend Joe Swash as a special treat.

But the trip didn’t exactly go to plan when the couple decided to abandon their romantic getaway because they were desperate to get home and see their kids.

Posting a video of her and Joe, 37, on the Eurostar, Stacey, 30, told her 2.2million followers: "We love each other very much, but we're realised alone time is nice for a little while then it just hurts the tummy."

As they finally arrived back in England, the Loose Women star - who is mum to Zachary, 11, Leighton, nine, and baby Rex - explained why she couldn’t wait to get home.

Stacey and Joe were desperate to get home to their children. Picture: Instagram

"We are in London and finally almost home, can't come quick enough,” she said, before turning the camera to Joe and asking: "It was lovely, wasn't it?"

Clearly not impressed, Joe replied: "Yeah... I mean, it was what it was."

To which Stacey continued: "The company was great, it's just that..."

Before her boyfriend interrupted: "Brussels is s***!"

Laughing into the camera, Stacey insisted: "No, no... It's not terrible, it's just different and I want my baby."

Stacey Solomon pined after her kids while she was away. Picture: Instagram

She later posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call with her three children and added: “This was what started the discussions about maybe getting the first train home in the morning”.

Stacey was clearly over the moon to be reunited with her sons as she posed for an adorable photo with four-month-old Rex along with the caption “happy”.

Stacey was reunited with her son Rex. Picture: Instagram

The star followed it up with an appreciation message to all her friends and family for their birthday wishes.

Next to a photo of her with her kids, she penned: “There’s no place I’d rather be 😊 Thank you so much for all of my lovely birthday messages.

“We didn’t last long in Brussels because I just couldn’t stand to be away from these guys 😍”.

Insisting that she enjoyed her birthday getaway, Stacey continued: “Joe and me had a lovely time, we laughed, ate with two hands and slept A LOT 😂

"It was so nice to be together for a good few hours but it wasn’t long before we were both lying in bed checking out the quickest route home 😂”.

She added: “Thank you @realjoeswashy for all of the heart and effort you put in to my special day. I love you. 💜”

Earlier in the week, the presenter shared a hilarious snap of her sitting on the toilet while feeding her youngest Rex, with a bottle.

Her other two sons could be seen standing beside her in the pictures as they wished her a happy birthday.