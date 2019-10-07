Stacey Solomon complains Joe Swash didn't get up to help her clean the house until 12:18pm

Stacey wasn't happy with Joe's laziness. Picture: Instagram

The new mum shared her daily tasks with her followers and shamed Joe for not getting out of bed until the afternoon.

Stacey Solomon is no stranger to sharing her daily routines on social media, and is often hailed by her fans for keeping it 100 per cent real.

The new mum, who welcomed son Rex into the world back in May has been working tirelessly raising her three children and has recently gone back to work on Loose Women, but it looks like her fiancé Joe Swash has been slacking.

Joe didn't get out of bed until the afternoon. Picture: Instagram

30-year-old Stacey recently celebrated her birthday with her family, and shared a candid post of her sat on the toilet surrounded by her young sons - with Joe behind the camera, and it looks like they're a handful!

And the star called out her beau Joe, 37, yesterday for not helping her run the house, sharing a boomerang on her Instagram stating he didn't get out of bed to help her until 12:18pm.

ITV daytime telly star Stacey had already completed a lot of her gruelling housework routine by the time Joe had come in, putting away clothes, sterilising the baby bottles, ironing the children's shirts and taking the bins out.

Stacey shared her routine with fans. Picture: Instagram

Stacey captioned the clip of Joe:"He's finally arisen and I'm leaving him to finish up - the best chores imo hoovering & mopping - while I take the boys out for a walk so they don't go STIR CRAZY."

Earlier in the day she posted a video of her boys Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 11, putting their clean washing away, before she ironed their school shirts all before Joe got up.

Stacey had her sons keep their clean laundry. Picture: Instagam

In an interview published on Sunday, Stacey said that Joe hasn't made having a baby the third time around "better or worse".

The former X Factor singer raised sons Zach and Leighton as a single parent before she met Joe, and they had baby Rex together.