Stacey Solomon fans claim they guessed her pregnancy weeks ago after spotting subtle clues

Stacey Solomon's fans knew she was pregnant weeks ago. Picture: Instagram

Fans of Stacey Solomon think they realised she was pregnant before she confirmed the news.

This week Stacey Solomon revealed the exciting news that she is expecting her fourth baby, which will be her second with fiancé Joe Swash.

But fans of the Loose Women star have claimed they already predicted the news a few weeks ago.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Stacey shared a photo of her sonogram, as she told followers: "We are growing another pickle [baby face emoji] We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words.

Stacey Solomon announced her pregnancy news. Picture: Instagram

"We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle".

To which one fan replied: "I knew it!!! She said the other day she wanted to share some tiny exciting soon!! [heart eyes emoji]".

Another said: "Yaaaaaassss I guessed this a few weeks ago, new house new baby, I love that I am right".

A third added: "I’ve been waiting for weeks for this announcement.”

Stacey Solomon has shown off baby scan. Picture: Instagram

Many others referenced subtle clues that Stacey had given over the past few weeks, including feeling tired and under the weather.

In March, Stacey told her Instagram followers: "Still feeling so gross, it's not Covid thankfully...we've been tested… Boys have to be tested for school so it's good to know.

"I think it's just, I don't know if anyone else gets this, but you know when you've had an intense few weeks/months and then your body just shuts down a bit at the end? I think that's what it is."

After revealing her pregnancy news, one fan remembered: "Omg!!! I guessed this with you feeling so iffy I remembered Joe’s post when you were pregnant with Rex!"

"I had a feeling you were because you were tired all of the time," said another.

Someone else wrote: "Congratulations, I called this weeks ago when u were soo fatigued lol.

“Soo happy for you all. You’re an amazing mamma and the lil pickle will be soo lucky to have you all!!!!"

While someone else noted: "I knew it! The other day day when she said she can’t get enough ice Lollys I thought she was!"

This comes after Stacey opened up about finding out about her pregnancy news, writing on Instagram: "For while now I've felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn't even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don't even like to write it).

"But yesterday we went to check what was going on... And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat my tummy".

She is already mum to Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two, while Joe has a 14-year-old son called Harry.