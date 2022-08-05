Stacey Solomon announces heartwarming honeymoon after wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed they're staying at home for their honeymoon.

After her beautiful wedding to Joe Swash last month, now Stacey Solomon has opened up about her honeymoon.

But instead of opting for a luxurious break to the Maldives, the 32-year-old has said she is choosing to stay home at Pickle Cottage, calling it a ‘homeymoon’.

Sharing the surprising decision on Instagram, Stacey posted a video of her sons climbing a tree in the garden of their Essex home.

She wrote: "Making the most of every second of the summer we have off with the pickles... This is our honeymoon.

Stacey Solomon said she is staying at home for her honeymoon. Picture: Instagram

"We are calling it a 'homeymoon' because we just wanted to spend it at home with all the kids all summer."

She added: "We're always one in one out and all over the place. So this time at home is just all we could have dreamed of."

This comes after the pair decided to tie the knot on 26 July at their house in Essex surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Posting a collection of photos of the beautiful day, Stacey said: "Forever. Me and My Husband. I don’t think I will ever get used to saying that. It all feels like a dream."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married last month. Picture: Chelsea White Photography

She went on to add a quote from Dr Seuss, which read: “You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.

"The most special day that we didn’t ever want to end. We love you all & the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

"Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad. A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with."

After the ceremony was over, the couple took down their wedding decorations and donated them to charity.

Sharing a video of their reception area, Stacey said: "We have cleaned down all of the tables and chairs and they're ready to be donated.

"We wanted to spread the donations across different charities so if you know any refugees, organisations, or charities that need furniture, glassware and lanterns, etc, please share them with me and I'll get to as many as possible.”