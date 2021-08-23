Stacey Solomon hires out whole swimming pool for boys and their friends to play

Stacey Solomon hired out a pool in Essex. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her evening spent at the swimming pool.

With the weather disappointing most of us this summer, Stacey Solomon decided to hire an entire Essex swimming pool for her boys to enjoy.

The pregnant Loose Women star told her followers all about her evening at Colchester Leisure World, which she booked out with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey, 31, shared photos of youngest son Rex - who she shares with Joe Swash - splashing around in the water.

Stacey Solomon hired out a whole swimming pool. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon's sons enjoyed the swimming pool. Picture: Instagram

Her older sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, were seen enjoying the slides and bigger equipment.

Stacey wrote: "Aw we had the best evening.

"The boys love swimming so, so much so me and my family and a few of the boys' friends all chipped in and hired the pool for the night to try and do something different for the holidays.

"It was so lovely and quiet and so nice to do something like this knowing we won't get away or anything for a long time."

To hire the pool for the evening, it cost a total of £250, which worked out as £25 per family between them all.

Rex had a great time at the swimming pool with mum Stacey. Picture: Instagram

Stacey added: "I feel like we haven't done much this summer and the weather hasn't been great so tonight watching them having fun was everything."

This comes after the mum-to-be has been keeping her fans up to date with her pregnancy journey.

Sharing a photo from her little girls new nursery, she wrote: “33 of You and Me 💫 Just because I don’t want to forget one bit, and I love my pants today 😂 I love you so much already little one. Not long till I get to meet you… 💕

“Now, as much as I love it, I really need to take this plait out I can’t believe it’s still hanging on in there literally by a thread 😂 Happy Sunday Everyone…💕🌸”

“Glowing 🔥😍😍😍 you look phenomenal girl xxx,” wrote one follower, while another said: “Beautiful Stacey😭😍😍😍😍😍”, and a third added: “Absolutely beautiful💗”.