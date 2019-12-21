Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon almost split up this year...but baby Rex kept them together

Despite the smiles, Joe admits he found Rex's newborn days tough. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

They appear to be like one of the most stable celebrity couples around, but Joe Swash has revealed he nearly walked out on girlfriend Stacey Solomon during the early days of baby Rex.

The 37-year-old telly star, 37, reveals their relationship reaching breaking point when their newborn baby arrived in May.

Admitting he 'suffered in silence' in a revealing chat on Stacey's, 30, podcast, Here We Go Again, he reveals he even thought about 'a little separation' after Stacey banned him from going near Rex as he sprayed too much deodorant.

Joe said: "I did resent you. But it's weird, because in any other situation, I would have probably gone 'we need to take some time apart, we need to have a little separation' that's how bad it was."

He continued: "I think because it's a baby, it makes everything acceptable. There's a real reason behind it.

"If it was just a normal, everyday, this is how we are feeling. Fine, I would have to think about where we were in a relationship.

"Because we had our baby, our family, it all becomes acceptable."

Joe found strength to continue by driving to see his mum and using the 45-minute journey to 'charge his batteries' and have some 'me time'.

We're thrilled to hear one of our favourite couples are now back on track however Joe joked that Stacey 'loves him' 70% of the time but 'hates him' 30% of the time.

Loose Women star Stacey replied: "If I had a baby and my partner didn't want me anywhere near that baby, I would have really of struggled. You were amazing Joe!"

To which Joe replied: "Thank you. You went through all the hardwork, honestly, all I had to do was bite my tongue a little bit and realise it wasn't the real you screaming and shouting.

"Honestly, Stacey, I have to take my hat off to you.

"The pregnancy, the whole birth, you handled it like a legend. It didn't go to plan, you still jumped straight back onto it. You have been amazing since.

"Our kid is amazing, he's the happiest, smiliest baby, honestly, I have ever met in my life!"

Awww, these two....

Stacey - who is also mum to sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven - gave birth to Rex in May.

In an emotional Instagram post Joe - who also has a son Harry from a previous relationship - revealed the former X factor star went into labour "a lot earlier than planned" as she was only eight months pregnant.

The couple met four years ago on TV show I'm A Celebrity which both of them previously won!