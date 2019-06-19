On Air Now
19 June 2019, 07:26 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 07:38
The new dad snapped his partner catching up on some well-earned kip after she joking told fans she was exhausted caring for her third child.
Stacey Solomon is continuing her mission to be upfront and real about parenthood - and people with kids will definitely be able to relate to her latest social media posts.
The mum-of-three - who welcomed son Rex a few weeks ago - was pictured mid-snooze by partner Joe Swash, who came home to find her conked out on the sofa alongside their infant son.
He captioned the snap: "I promise this photo is 100% NOT set up! This was exactly how I found @staceysolomon when I got back from the gym #welldeserved."
Fans loved it, with one commenting: "She’s doing amazing. She’s just so real and shows how motherhood is not just the insta version."
Another said: "Aww shame she must be shattered bless! Hope she gets a good sleep!"
Joe's update comes shortly after Stacey, 29, told fans that she was exhausted, sharing a photo of what looked like her wearing a breast pump with a series of tired-face emojis.
She added: "I don't know how much longer I can do this for."
Stacey, who is also mum to Zachary and Leighton, previously admitted that Rex had been keeping her up all night wanting to be fed.
She said: "Oh my gosh last night was hell. 11, 12, 1, 3, 4 and 5 - how can one baby eat so much so often?
"I didn't even have time to express in between. Help me."
A few hours later, they both seemed to have recovered from her frantic night, and she shared a photo of her snoozing baby with the caption: "Like it never happened. He's too cute."