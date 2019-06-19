Joe Swash shares cute photo of Stacey Solomon conked out on the sofa with baby Rex

19 June 2019, 07:26 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 07:38

Joe Swash posted a VERY honest picture of Stacey Solomon
Joe Swash posted a VERY honest picture of Stacey Solomon. Picture: Instagram
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The new dad snapped his partner catching up on some well-earned kip after she joking told fans she was exhausted caring for her third child.

Stacey Solomon is continuing her mission to be upfront and real about parenthood - and people with kids will definitely be able to relate to her latest social media posts.

The mum-of-three - who welcomed son Rex a few weeks ago - was pictured mid-snooze by partner Joe Swash, who came home to find her conked out on the sofa alongside their infant son.

He captioned the snap: "I promise this photo is 100% NOT set up! This was exactly how I found @staceysolomon when I got back from the gym  #welldeserved."

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash confirm name of newborn son

Fans loved it, with one commenting: "She’s doing amazing. She’s just so real and shows how motherhood is not just the insta version."

Another said: "Aww shame she must be shattered bless! Hope she gets a good sleep!"

Joe's update comes shortly after Stacey, 29, told fans that she was exhausted, sharing a photo of what looked like her wearing a breast pump with a series of tired-face emojis.

She added: "I don't know how much longer I can do this for."

Read more: Joe Swash SLAMMED by vicious trolls for 'Stacey snub'

Stacey told fans she was exhausted caring for baby Rex, who was born on May 23
Stacey told fans she was exhausted caring for baby Rex, who was born on May 23. Picture: Instagram
Later she gushed over how cute Baby Rex is - despite keeping her up all night
Later she gushed over how cute Baby Rex is - despite keeping her up all night. Picture: Instagram

Stacey, who is also mum to Zachary and Leighton, previously admitted that Rex had been keeping her up all night wanting to be fed.

She said: "Oh my gosh last night was hell. 11, 12, 1, 3, 4 and 5 - how can one baby eat so much so often?

"I didn't even have time to express in between. Help me."

A few hours later, they both seemed to have recovered from her frantic night, and she shared a photo of her snoozing baby with the caption: "Like it never happened. He's too cute."

