Stacey Solomon lights candle in memory of babies she miscarried before daughter Rose

New mum Stacey Solomon lit a candle for all the people who have lost children.

Stacey Solomon lit a candle over the weekend to remember the babies she sadly lost before welcoming baby Rose.

To mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, the 32-year-old gathered her family around for the poignant moment.

Stacey has previously opened up about suffering a number of miscarriages before falling pregnant with her daughter.

Alongside a photo of a candle, the Loose Women star wrote: "Went downstairs to light a candle with the boys tonight.

"Thinking of all of the one in four of us. Tonight and always. I'm so sorry. Lots and lots of love."

Stacey shares Rose and Rex, two, with fiancé Joe Swash, while she is also mum to Zach, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

The mum-of-four spoke about her miscarriages earlier this year after announcing her pregnancy.

She revealed she Joe, 39, had been trying for a baby for a while, telling her followers: “We’ve experienced it a few times in the last year and a bit and it’s such a sinking feeling (a year is not a long time when I read so many others experiences) so many of you have been trying for years and years.

“Keep going if you can and if you want to.

“But honestly it’s heartbreaking. Love you all to the moon and back.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week took place between 9-15 October and aims to help those who have experienced pregnancy and baby loss.

If you have been affected by this story you can contact The Miscarriage Association on their helpline 01924 200799 or at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk.

Stacey and Joe welcomed baby girl Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday.

She wrote at the time: “🤍 She’s Here 🤍 Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…🖤”