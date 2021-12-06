Stacey Solomon unveils 'magical' Christmas transformation at Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon has transformed Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos to mark the start of baby Rose's first Christmas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you want some Christmas inspiration, prepare to be impressed by Stacey Solomon’s festive transformation.

The 32-year-old only moved into her new home at Pickle Cottage earlier this year and is currently preparing to celebrate her first Christmas there.

Sharing some photos of her seasonal makeover, Stacey told her Instagram followers she is excited for her ‘festive adventure’.

Stacey Solomon transformed Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

Little Rex was enjoying the Christmas decorations. Picture: Instagram

Her £1.2million home features a huge festive arch with lights and baubles around the front door.

There is also a real Christmas tree, fake reindeer and a wooden Santas sleigh.

Stacey’s fiancé Joe Swash, 39, and her four kids Leighton, nine, Zachary, 13, Rex, two, and baby Rose were also in the photos.

The Loose Women star wrote alongside the photos: “Hello Winter🌲Our first Christmas door at pickle cottage and Rose’s first Front door (outside my tummy) 🥲.

The front of Stacey Solomon's house has been transformed. Picture: Instagram

“Rose is in the family picture, she’s just blending in with our coats 😂. So excited and a little bit emotional about our first Christmas with Rose and our first Christmas at Pickle Cottage… Let the festive adventures begin pickles 🥺

“Happy Saturday everyone 🖤 Lots of love from all of us 🥲 P. S Theo and Peanut give me life 😂🐾..”

Stacey’s friends and fans couldn’t wait to comment, as Mrs Hinch said: "Stunning ❤️ love you all xx."

“This is too magical 🙌,” said someone else, while a third person added: “Beautiful family photo @staceysolomon xx what a winter wonderland.”

This comes after Stacey also gave Joe a Christmas makeover with fake eyelashes and ruby red lipstick as part of an Elf on the Shelf prank.

Stacey Solomon transformed Joe for an Elf on the Shelf prank. Picture: Instagram

Stacey rested the mischievous Elf next to Joe and wrote: "We couldn't find Elfie yesterday, he was hiding but today he's given daddy a makeover.

"I'm starting to really enjoy this Elf."

Stacey then shared a video of Rex removing the makeup, as she wrote: "Rex was not impressed. 'Too messy' like Leighton's bedroom.

"Ah he kills me. I think he's had enough of cleaning up after Elfie."