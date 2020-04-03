Stacey Solomon shocked as Michelle Obama shares tribute to her on Instagram

Stacey Solomon was shocked to see Michelle Obama shared a tribute to her. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Stacey Solomon has said her 'day was made' after Michelle Obama shared an Instagram post about her.

Stacey Solomon has shared her reaction after spotting her name mentioned in an Instagram post from Michelle Obama.

The former First Lady and wife of Barack Obama shared a string of photos on her social media on Thursday, including letters written to NHS staff working through the coronavirus pandemic.

And the first letter was from a child writing to their mum, who is a nurse, which included the line: "Get some sleep, relax and let Stacey Solomon get you giggling."

After spotting the tribute, 30-year-old Stacey admitted she and boyfriend Joe were in hysterics.

Stacey Solomon shared a screenshot of Michelle Obama's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Sharing the letter on her own Instagram page, the TV star wrote: “So many of you are tagging me in this.

“Me and Joe can’t stop laughing that I’m on Michelle Obama’s grid.

Read More: Stacey Solomon shares hilarious TikTok about 'surviving' homeschooling as she drowns in spelling books

“I’m 100% sure the queen has no idea who I am but it has made my day nonetheless.”

Stacey - who is mum to baby Rex, as well as sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, seven - then added a message to try and track down the child who penned the letter.

She asked: "Does anyone know who wrote this? It's so beautiful and warmed my heart and I'd love to say thank you."

Meanwhile, Stacey has been keeping her followers entertained during the coronavirus lockdown with some hilarious videos on Tik Tok.

One sees her miming the words to Destiny Child's 'I'm a Survivor', while doing chores and homeschooling her children.

The hilarious clip features Stacey cleaning her kitchen floor with Leighton clinging onto her back, before cutting to her "weight lifting" a chocolate bar and a large glass of red wine.

Stacey Solomon shared a hilarious video on Tik Tok. Picture: Tik Tok

This comes after it was revealed that the former X Factor contestant is set to bag £1million this year.

Thanks to her TV appearances on Loose Women and CelebAbility, her sold-out clothing lines, her sponsored Instagram content and other projects, Stacey's company is worth a staggering £888,763.

According to The Sun, this added to the contents of her luxury Essex house and her personal account make her a very wealthy celeb.

Read More: Joe Swash makes X-rated comment on Loose Women about his and Stacey Solomon's sex life