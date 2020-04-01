Stacey Solomon to bank £1million this year thanks to Loose Women gig and Instagram fame

Stacey Solomon has become a very wealthy Loose Women. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon, 30, has had a very good financial year thanks to her growing popularity as a TV and social media star.

Stacey Solomon found fame in 2009 when she came third place on The X Factor, and is now one of the UK's most loved TV personalities.

Now, thanks to her TV appearances on Loose Women and CelebAbility, her sold-out clothing lines, her sponsored Instagram content and other projects, Stacey is set to bank a massive £1 million this year.

According to The Sun, the star's company's latest accounts reveal it is worth a staggering £888,763.

Stacey Solomon is reportedly set to make a huge £1 million this year. Picture: Instagram

The publication report that this, added to he house contents and her personal account make her a very wealthy celeb.

So, how has Stacey Solomon made her money?

The mum-of-three's biggest gig is undoubtably her role on the Loose Women panel.

It has been reported that the star makes an estimated £3,000 per episode, based on her £315,900 profit from the 103 episodes she has done so far.

Stacey Solomon has become one of the most popular panelists on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Stacey also appeared on Iain Stirling's CelebAbility on the panel.

As well, Joe Swash's partner has also broken into the fashion world with her multiple Primark collections which have proved very popular.

Stacey Solomon's online presence has also grown over the years. Picture: Instagram

With 3.1 million followers on Instagram, Stacey is most likely also bringing in a fair bit of money with her sponsored posts which have previously been with brands such as Your Good Skin, Shnuggle and Kellogg's.

