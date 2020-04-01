Stacey Solomon to bank £1million this year thanks to Loose Women gig and Instagram fame

1 April 2020, 11:55 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 11:58

Stacey Solomon has become a very wealthy Loose Women
Stacey Solomon has become a very wealthy Loose Women. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon, 30, has had a very good financial year thanks to her growing popularity as a TV and social media star.

Stacey Solomon found fame in 2009 when she came third place on The X Factor, and is now one of the UK's most loved TV personalities.

Now, thanks to her TV appearances on Loose Women and CelebAbility, her sold-out clothing lines, her sponsored Instagram content and other projects, Stacey is set to bank a massive £1 million this year.

READ MORE: This is why your skin is still breaking out during self-isolation and lockdown

According to The Sun, the star's company's latest accounts reveal it is worth a staggering £888,763.

Stacey Solomon is reportedly set to make a huge £1 million this year
Stacey Solomon is reportedly set to make a huge £1 million this year. Picture: Instagram

The publication report that this, added to he house contents and her personal account make her a very wealthy celeb.

So, how has Stacey Solomon made her money?

The mum-of-three's biggest gig is undoubtably her role on the Loose Women panel.

It has been reported that the star makes an estimated £3,000 per episode, based on her £315,900 profit from the 103 episodes she has done so far.

Stacey Solomon has become one of the most popular panelists on Loose Women
Stacey Solomon has become one of the most popular panelists on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Stacey also appeared on Iain Stirling's CelebAbility on the panel.

As well, Joe Swash's partner has also broken into the fashion world with her multiple Primark collections which have proved very popular.

Stacey Solomon's online presence has also grown over the years
Stacey Solomon's online presence has also grown over the years. Picture: Instagram

With 3.1 million followers on Instagram, Stacey is most likely also bringing in a fair bit of money with her sponsored posts which have previously been with brands such as Your Good Skin, Shnuggle and Kellogg's.

READ MORE: Hairdressers and barbers explain how to cut your own hair at home during quarantine

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Sam Faiers has given a glimpse inside her new home

Inside Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley's luxurious new Surrey house
Holly Willoughby's Joules dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £54 sun print dress from Joules
Joe Wicks has raised a staggering $100,000 for the NHS

Joe Wicks raises £80,000 for the NHS with PE YouTube videos

Lifestyle

Joe Sugg is a contestant on Celebrity Bake Off

Who is Joe Sugg, does he have a girlfriend, and how is he related to Zoella?
James Blunt is on Celebrity Bake Off

Who is James Blunt? The star's pub, wife and net worth revealed

Trending on Heart

Being at home all the time is strange, but you can make the best of it

UK lockdown 2020: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable

Lifestyle

Comet Atlas will light up the skies later this month

'Brightest comet in 20 years' to light up the skies this month, and here's how you can spot it

Lifestyle

It's easy to dye your hair at home if you follow the right steps

Experts reveal how to dye your hair at home during lockdown

Beauty

Are Linda and Mick Carter leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers: Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving the soap?

TV & Movies

Can you get your money back from nurseries?

Nursery fee refunds: Can you get your money back due to coronavirus closures?

Lifestyle

The segment had viewers of the show in stitches

This Morning car crash interview has Holly and Phil in stitches as Andrew Castle suffers tech blunder

This Morning