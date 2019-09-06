Stacey Solomon's newborn baby Rex makes TV debut on Loose Women to celebrate 20 years of the show

6 September 2019, 13:08 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 13:16

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today
Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women along with baby Rex to celebrate 20 years of the show.

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today for the first time since giving birth to baby Rex. 

The presenter took some time off of work to welcome her third baby, first with boyfriend Joe Swash.

And making her debut TV appearance as a mum of three, the 29-year-old brought her four-month-old baby along to see the panel on their 20th anniversary celebrations. 

Wearing a multi-coloured coat dress, Stacey looked incredible alongside Jane Moore and Saira Khan. 

But adorable little Rex stole the show as he sat patiently while his mum chatted away. 

Speaking about the birth of her newborn son, Stacey revealed: “My sister likes to say he fell out.”

Read More: Stacey Solomon left emotional as son Zachary, 11, starts secondary school after two years of home schooling

She then continued: “It was intense but it was very quick they tell you you forget the pain but you don’t.” 

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 11, and Leighton, eight, with two former partners, but she admitted to completely forgetting how to parent a young baby. 

“I feel like I went back to 0 I feel like I’d never done it before,” she explained, adding: “I didn’t remember a thing, I was wondering how the other two survived.”

Read More: Stacey Solomon praised for revealing post-baby body in bikini on spa break with son Rex

The former X Factor star then went on to credit partner Joe, hailing him an “amazing parent.” 

She said: “Joe has had the wrath of me, but he’s such an incredible dad, Rex is a very lucky boy to have such a wonderful dad.” 

And it looks like ITV viewers were pleased to see Stacey back on our telly screens, as one wrote: “Stacey is back#LooseWomen”

“Nice to see Stacey back with baba Rexi, bless em,” said another, while a third added: “Stacey's baby is super-cute!#LooseWomen”.

Stacey and Joe announced the birth of Rex on May 23rd with an adorable Instagram photo. 

Joe wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. 

“We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.”

