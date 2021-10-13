Stacey Solomon baby name meaning: What Rose Opal really means

13 October 2021, 07:53 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 08:02

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash decided to call their daughter Rose Opal
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash decided to call their daughter Rose Opal. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announced they have called their newborn baby daughter Rose Opal, but what is the meaning behind the name?

Stacey Solomon, 32, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl last week and has now revealed the name she and fiancé Joe Swash has chosen for the little one.

Sharing the announcement on her Instagram page, the Loose Women panelist shared that they have settle on a name for her – Rose Opal Solomon-Swash.

The former X factor contestant wrote: "Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved. It’s been the most magical week."

And while a beautiful name, some people may be overlooking the true meaning behind the moniker.

Stacey touched on the true meaning of the name in her caption on Instagram announcing the name.

She wrote: "Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved."

Stacey Solomon gave birth to Rose on her 32nd birthday
Stacey Solomon gave birth to Rose on her 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The name Rose comes from Latin origin and means "rose, a flower".

Roses appear in most religions as a "symbol of miraculous love at work in the world" and in ancient mythology represent eternal love.

Stacey previously told fans she and Joe were waiting to see what name suited her
Stacey previously told fans she and Joe were waiting to see what name suited her. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Opal, on the other hand, is the name of a precious gemstone.

An opal is the birthstone of October, which holds special significance as Rose was born on October 4.

The name is of Indian Origin and means "precious stone".

Stacey and Joe have been open with their baby name-choosing journey following the birth of their baby girl.

The announcement came just hours after Stacey revealed to her fans that she and her fiancé had decided on a name and "couldn't wait to tell people".

They previously admitted that they had a few names in mind, but wanted to take their time to see which one suited her the most.

The name reveal comes days after the couple ruled out the name Autumn and any names beginning with the letter 'A' – due to the unfortunate initials of 'ASS'.

