Stacey Solomon finally breaks silence on her 'marriage difficulties' with Joe Swash

The state of Stacey and Joe's marriage has come under speculation in recent months. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

TV star Stacey Solomon got candid about her relationship with Joe Swash and addressed rumours the couple were 'on the brink' of divorce.

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Stacey Solomon has finally broken her silence on her marriage to Joe Swash, addressing swirling speculation that the couple are 'on the brink' of splitting up.

The former Loose Women panellist, 36, has opened up about the current state of her relationship with the ex-Eastenders actor, 44, detailing the 'pressures' they face in every day life.

Divorce rumours have plagued the celebrity pair over the last few months, which were further fuelled when reports claimed their four-year marriage wasn't actually legal.

But despite allegations Stacey and Joe's 2022 wedding at Pickle Cottage was never formally registered, the daytime presenter dismissed whispers they were heading for a break-up.

Stacey spoke about her marriage during the Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast. Picture: BBC

Speaking to her BBC co-star Dilly Carter on the Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast, she said: "Who cares if the whole world is like: 'Oh, they’re on the brink of divorce?'

"Being in the public eye I think creates certain pressures, but not on our relationship because half the time what they’re saying, 'If we know it’s not true, who cares?'"

The telly favourite, who first started dating Joe back in 2016, simply described how her marriage was typical of any other long-term relationship.

She said: "Sometimes I fancy the pants off him and can't wait to come home to see him. Sometimes I’m like: 'Get out of my stratosphere – stay away from me.' I think we’re just like any other couple."

Stacey and Joe share a blended family of six kids. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Once the shock allegations about their wedding surfaced last month, fans turned up the heat on Stacey and Joe, analysing recent snaps of the mother-of-five without her wedding ring.

But an insider close to the couple has now explained that registering their big day wasn't at the top of their priorities back then.

They told the Daily Mail: "They have six kids.

"If you look back at when they actually got married, it was just like a whirlwind, baby after baby. They just haven't got round to it yet."

The devoted parents share three kids together – Rex, seven, Rose, four, and Belle, two.

Stacey also has two older sons – Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 13 – from previous relationships, while Joe has a son called Harry, 18, with an ex-partner.

Claims that the pair's marriage wasn't legally official surfaced just weeks ago. Picture: Instagram/@joeswash

The family recently put on a united front, proving there was no trouble in paradise as they celebrated their son Rex's 7th birthday together with a lavish pool party.

Sharing a colourful carousel on Instagram, featuring tropical balloons, a sequin wall and fun floats in the water as the kids enjoyed some fun in the sun, the beaming star posted the magical day online.

She's was unusually quiet last month, which added to the speculation there was trouble in her marriage.

Divorce rumours have plagued the celebrity pair over the last few months. Picture: BBC

Many of her recent posts haven't included her husband Joe.

Instead she's been showering her sister Jemma with love and affection online and posting sweet snaps of her kids.

A recent one read: "A slow April, in our little world… Missed coming on here and chatting to you all, but had a lovely April shutting off from the world and just being."